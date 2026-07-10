HCMC proposes expanding cooperation with France in mutually beneficial areas

On July 9, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received French Ambassador Olivier Brochet on his farewell visit as the ambassador concluded his diplomatic tenure in Vietnam.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (C, front) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet (2nd, L), together with members of the French delegation, pose for a commemorative photo in front of the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in Saigon Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated Ambassador Olivier Brochet's contributions to strengthening friendship and cooperation between France and Vietnam, particularly his role in elevating bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

He acknowledged the steady expansion of cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and French businesses across a wide range of sectors in recent years. He proposed further collaboration in areas where France has strong expertise and that align with the city's development priorities, including transport and energy infrastructure, as well as finance. In particular, Ho Chi Minh City is keen to learn from France's experience in developing its cultural industries.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The city leader also welcomed the initiative to establish a Vietnam–France Trade Center, affirming the city's readiness to facilitate the project so that it can be brought to fruition at the earliest opportunity.

For his part, Ambassador Olivier Brochet commended the broad and deepening strategic cooperation between France and Vietnam, particularly with Ho Chi Minh City. He expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to expand in such areas as education and training, the development of an international financial center, transport infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced security support at seaports.

He noted that these proposals reflect France's commitment to partnering with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, in pursuing its sustainable development goals.

Ambassador Olivier Brochet speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers a gift to French Ambassador Olivier Brochet. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh