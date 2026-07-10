Eight of 10 feasibility study reports approved for HCMC Ring Road 4 project

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has submitted an urgent report to the Department for Roads of Vietnam on the implementation progress of the Ring Road 4 investment and construction project.

Perspective view of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 4 (Photo: HCMC Department of Construction)

The report is intended to serve the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed that the central government allocate an additional VND2.5 trillion (US$95.1 million) in central budget funding in 2026 to accelerate compensation, resettlement support, land acquisition, and site clearance, ensuring the timely implementation of the entire Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the agency has coordinated with the Departments of Construction of Dong Nai City and Tay Ninh Province, as well as project investors, to update the implementation progress of the project's component sections. The Ring Road 4 project is a nationally significant infrastructure project whose investment policy was approved by the National Assembly under Resolution No. 220/2025/QH15 dated June 27, 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project spans approximately 159.31 km and will be built to expressway standards with four traffic lanes. It has a preliminary total investment of more than VND120.4 trillion (US$4.6 billion). The project comprises 10 component projects, including five public investment projects for land acquisition, frontage roads, and site clearance, and five public-private partnership (PPP) projects for the construction of the expressway. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, with completion and commissioning expected in 2029.

Route alignment of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction)

To date, the project's preparatory work has achieved significant progress. All five public investment component projects have had their feasibility studies approved. Among the five PPP component projects, three have received approval, while the remaining two are currently under appraisal. Local authorities are also carrying out site surveys, environmental impact assessments, technical design, and preparations for contractor selection.

In Ho Chi Minh City, compensation plans have been approved for Component Project 1-1, covering approximately 193.96 hectares, with compensation payments currently being disbursed to affected residents. Component Project 1-3 has completed approval of compensation plans for about 204.68 hectares, while Component Project 1-5 has also approved compensation plans covering approximately 39.92 hectares.

In Dong Nai City, Component Project 1-2 has approved its compensation plan, commenced compensation payments, and completed the handover of approximately 31 percent of the required land area.

Perspective view of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 4 (Photo: HCMC Department of Construction)

In Tay Ninh Province, Component Project 1-4 passes through 15 communes and includes the development of six resettlement areas. To date, compensation has been paid to 3,296 affected cases, covering approximately 373.58 hectares, equivalent to about 48 percent of the total land area subject to clearance.

Resettlement work is being carried out in parallel across the localities. Ho Chi Minh City has arranged resettlement for 284 households under Component Project 1-1 and plans to provide resettlement for an additional 249 households under Component Project 1-3 and 40 households under Component Project 1-5. Meanwhile, Tay Ninh Province is developing six resettlement areas with a combined area of more than 71 hectares.

Regarding technical design, one of the five component projects has completed approval of its detailed construction drawings, while the remaining projects are in the process of selecting consulting firms to undertake the work. Notably, construction of Component Project 1-2 in Dong Nai City officially commenced on June 30.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, local authorities have proactively allocated funding for the component projects. Ho Chi Minh City has assigned its 2026 capital plan for land acquisition and site clearance projects, although the disbursement rate remains relatively low as compensation payments are still being made and administrative procedures are being finalized. Dong Nai City has disbursed approximately 92 percent of the allocated capital for Component Project 1-2, while Tay Ninh Province has disbursed more than 88 percent of the central government budget allocated to Component Project 1-4.

The department noted that several aspects of the project remain behind the schedule set out in Government Resolution No. 297/NQ-CP. Capital disbursement and land handover have progressed more slowly than expected, while land-related administrative procedures continue to be time-consuming. Resettlement, the relocation of technical infrastructure, and the preparation of construction materials also pose potential risks to the project's overall timeline.

For the component projects in Tay Ninh Province, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed that the central government allocate an additional VND2.5 trillion (US$95.1 million) in central budget funding for 2026 to accelerate compensation, resettlement, and site clearance, thereby ensuring the timely implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh