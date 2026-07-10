HCMC launches HCMCInvest digital investment promotion platform

On July 9, the HCMC People's Committee officially unveiled the trial version of the city's Digital Investment Promotion Infrastructure (HCMCInvest), marking a shift from traditional investment promotion methods to a data- and technology-driven model.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and other delegates perform the launch ceremony for the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Investment Promotion Infrastructure (HCMCInvest). (Photo: SGGP)

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives from the Government Office; the Ministries of Science and Technology, Industry and Trade, and Finance; leaders of Ho Chi Minh City; officials from municipal departments and agencies; business associations; international organizations; and a large number of domestic and foreign investors.

The event was chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said the rollout of HCMCInvest represents a concrete step in implementing the country's strategic orientations on science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation. The platform is expected to enable investors to access information more quickly, connect directly with government agencies, and gradually establish a comprehensive digital investment promotion ecosystem for the city.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said the deployment of HCMCInvest represents a concrete step toward implementing the country's strategic orientations on science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation. The platform is expected to enable investors to access information more quickly, connect directly with government agencies, and gradually foster a comprehensive digital investment promotion ecosystem for the city.

According to the city chairman, the version unveiled on this occasion is still in the pilot phase. Ho Chi Minh City will continue to refine the platform's data and functionalities based on feedback from the business community and investors. The ultimate goal is to build a modern digital infrastructure that delivers high-quality services to investors, promotes a transparent investment environment, and enhances the city's competitiveness.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and other delegates officiate the launch of HCMCInvest. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Cao Phi Van, said HCMCInvest is designed to become the city's centralized digital investment promotion platform. It aims to standardize investment-related data, integrate information, and facilitate two-way interaction between the city government and investors.

HCMCInvest also enables investors to submit partnership and investment inquiries, receive feedback, and track the processing status of their requests by relevant authorities. The platform is currently available in both Vietnamese and English and features around 250 investment projects across logistics, infrastructure, healthcare, education, culture, and other priority sectors. It also provides comprehensive information on the city's investment environment, legal framework, investment procedures, and step-by-step guidance for investors.

A key feature of HCMCInvest is its digital investment map, which allows investors to visualize the location of each project while accessing detailed information on its scale, land area, total investment capital, and investment opportunities. After reviewing a project, investors can submit inquiries directly through the platform, enabling the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with the Department of Finance and the project's managing agency, to arrange meetings with investors, including virtual consultations.

Pham Quang Nhat, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), and a representative of Arobid Technology JSC sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

Introducing the platform's technological solution, Chairman of Arobid, Nguyen Van Chin, said HCMCInvest is built on a data-driven architecture integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). AI serves as a tool to support information analysis, matchmaking, and data retrieval, but it does not replace government authorities or investors in decision-making.

The platform features five real-time dashboards tailored for city leaders, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), project-managing agencies, investors, and system administrators. Updates on investment projects, policies, and partnership requests are continuously synchronized, enabling the city's investment promotion efforts to evolve from simply providing information to actively supporting investors throughout the project evaluation and implementation process.

Tran Duy Ninh, Director General of the National Digital Transformation Agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology, described HCMCInvest as a noteworthy example of leveraging data and digital technologies to advance socio-economic development. He said the platform already incorporates many of the essential components of a large-scale digital system and has strong potential, provided it continues to be enhanced in terms of data quality, technology, and governance.

During the pilot phase, Ho Chi Minh City will continue refining the platform's database, data update mechanisms, user access controls, and information verification procedures, while gathering feedback from the business community to further improve HCMCInvest. The city's goal is not merely to establish an online investment portal but to gradually build a unified, transparent digital investment promotion infrastructure that supports investors throughout every stage of project development and implementation.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh