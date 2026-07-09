FOSCO marks 47 years of advancing Ho Chi Minh City's international cooperation

The Foreign Service Company (FOSCO) celebrated its 47th anniversary on July 8 by hosting a gathering with foreign agencies in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was attended by Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs; Ngo Phuong Nghi, Director General of the Diplomatic Corps Service Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Le Thi Hong Hau, Secretary of the FOSCO Party Committee; along with consuls general, representatives of foreign consulates, international organizations and foreign business associations in the city.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

According to Le Thi Hong Hau, Secretary of the FOSCO Party Committee, the company has evolved into a multi-sector enterprise over the past 47 years, growing alongside Ho Chi Minh City's reform and international integration.



As a provider of specialized services for the city, FOSCO has consistently supported diplomatic affairs, international integration and the diplomatic community, while integrating corporate social responsibility into its long-term development strategy.

Speaking at the conference, Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, praised FOSCO's contributions to the city's external relations, international integration and global image promotion.

Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, delivers remarks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

He noted that this year's conference theme, "47 Years of Connecting Trust – Elevating Cooperation," reflects the company's efforts to build lasting trust with international partners while fostering deeper collaboration in the years ahead.

Werner Bardill, Consul General of Switzerland in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the Consular Corps, speaks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

Werner Bardill, Consul General of Switzerland in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the Consular Corps, commended FOSCO for its longstanding support of the diplomatic community, international organizations and foreign businesses operating in Vietnam.



He also highlighted the company's cultural, sports, charitable and community engagement activities, saying they have strengthened mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the international community and the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

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By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong