HCMC, Canberra strengthen cooperation in renewable energy

On July 9, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Mr. Andrew Barr, Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory of Canberra, Australia, during his working visit to Vietnam.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, R) receives Mr. Andrew Barr, Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory of Canberra, Australia. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception ceremony, Chairman of the city, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed Ho Chi Minh City's interest in learning from Australia's experience in key sectors, including high technology, seaport development, and renewable energy.

Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory Andrew Barr highlighted Australia's remarkable achievements in the transition to renewable energy and pledged to support Ho Chi Minh City in addressing shared challenges posed by climate change.

The two sides discussed longstanding areas of cooperation, including education and tourism, while underscoring the role of international students in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. They also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in renewable energy between Ho Chi Minh City and Canberra as a means of promoting sustainable economic growth and further deepening bilateral diplomatic relations.

In addition, both sides expressed their intention to expand air connectivity to facilitate trade and business exchanges while preparing for upcoming high-level visits between Vietnam and Australia. They described these visits as an important milestone that would help connect Australian investors with their Vietnamese counterparts.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh