City Police commemorate 80th anniversary of People's Public Security Force

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department held a ceremony on July 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force (July 12, 1946 – July 12, 2026).

The event was attended by Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, presents flowers to veteran representatives of the People's Public Security Force across different generations. (Photo: SGGP / Manh Thang)

Reflecting on the force's 80-year history of development, service and sacrifice, Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Committee and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, emphasized that the People's Public Security Force has remained absolutely loyal to the Party, the nation and the people.

Despite numerous hardships and challenges, the force has achieved many outstanding accomplishments, contributing significantly to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and public safety.

On behalf of the city's police force, Lieutenant General Mai Hoang expressed profound gratitude to generations of leaders, officers and personnel of the city's security force who fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence, the country's peace and the people's well-being.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP / Manh Thang)

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will continue to uphold its heroic revolutionary tradition, resilience and unwavering dedication, overcoming difficulties to serve the nation and the people. The city's security force will continue to strengthen its role in maintaining political stability, ensuring security and public order, and supporting the city's development in the new era.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay presented the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee's traditional flags to six collectives and certificates of merit to 19 professional divisions under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.

Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, presents the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee's traditional flags to six collectives. (Photo: SGGP / Manh Thang)

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department pays tribute to Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, former leaders of the department, and representatives of the city's security force from different generations. (Photo: SGGP / Manh Thang)

Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department also honored 11 collectives for their outstanding achievements during a special emulation campaign celebrating the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong