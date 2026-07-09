City Police commemorate 80th anniversary of People's Public Security Force

The event was attended by Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.
Reflecting on the force's 80-year history of development, service and sacrifice, Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Committee and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, emphasized that the People's Public Security Force has remained absolutely loyal to the Party, the nation and the people.
Despite numerous hardships and challenges, the force has achieved many outstanding accomplishments, contributing significantly to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and public safety.
On behalf of the city's police force, Lieutenant General Mai Hoang expressed profound gratitude to generations of leaders, officers and personnel of the city's security force who fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence, the country's peace and the people's well-being.
He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will continue to uphold its heroic revolutionary tradition, resilience and unwavering dedication, overcoming difficulties to serve the nation and the people. The city's security force will continue to strengthen its role in maintaining political stability, ensuring security and public order, and supporting the city's development in the new era.
At the ceremony, Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay presented the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee's traditional flags to six collectives and certificates of merit to 19 professional divisions under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.
Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department also honored 11 collectives for their outstanding achievements during a special emulation campaign celebrating the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force.