HCMC Oncology Hospital inaugurates Genetic Counseling Unit for Cancer

The Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital on December 12 held an inauguration ceremony of the Genetic Counseling Unit for Cancer to provide patients with accurate information, contributing to managing diseases well and effectively.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Genetic Counseling Unit for Cancer at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

According to Doctor Diep Bao Tuan, Deputy Operating Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, cancer is among the leading causes of death. Genetic mutations are among the factors that may increase the risk of developing cancer. Individuals who have cancer-related genetic changes are considered “high risk” and need cancer screening tests earlier following a specialized program, care consulting, and appropriate treatments.

Genetic counseling is very important for healthcare providers to offer accurate and comprehensive information to patients, contributing to managing diseases well and effectively, especially cancers that occur through the inherited mutation of a group of genes, Dr. Tuan stressed.

Doctor Diep Bao Tuan, Deputy Operating Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

BRCA1/2 mutations with next-generation sequencing technology have been implemented at Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital over the past three years. This is considered one of the key breakthroughs in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

The Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital sent its 21 healthcare professionals to participate in a short-term training course on cancer genetic counseling at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City from 2021 to 2024 to prepare for the launch of the Genetic Counseling Unit for Cancer.

In addition, the hospital has developed specialized technical documentation for genetic counseling activities, such as protocols, the genetic counseling process, the coordination process between the genetic counseling unit and clinical departments, and consent forms for cancer genetic testing for BRCA1/2. The hospital has also carried out a series of scientific activities on genetic counseling for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer.

By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh