HCMC officials convey holiday wishes to religious leaders

The HCMC delegation, led by Chairman Phan Van Mai of the city People’s Committee, yesterday visited and extended holiday greetings to Bishop Tran Van Toan and priests in Long Xuyen Diocese.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee is extending Christmas greetings to Bishop Tran Van Toan and priests at the Bishop’s House of Long Xuyen Diocese in the event of Christmas 2024 and the 2025 New year

On behalf of HCMC’s leadership, Chairman Phan Van Mai conveyed wishes for robust health and a peaceful and joyous Christmas season to Bishop Tran Van Toan, all the priests and the Catholic parishioners of Long Xuyen Diocese.

The Chairman stated that HCMC leaders have consistently prioritized religious affairs, implementing numerous policies to foster collaboration between the government and the parishioners. He extended an invitation to the bishop and priests at Long Xuyen Diocese Bishop’s House to arrange a visit to HCMC in the near future.

On behalf of Long Xuyen Diocese, Bishop Tran Van Toan sincerely thanked the HCMC authorities for their thoughtful visit and greetings on the occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year. He commended the leadership and direction of the HCMC authorities in recent times, which has facilitated the city’s remarkable progress across numerous sectors, fulfilling its role as a leading economic engine of the nation.

The Bishop expressed his hope that the managers of the city would continue to implement policies that create favorable conditions for parishioners to live well, practice their faith virtuously, contribute to developing a sustainable community, and build a peaceful and happy life.

Chairman Phan Van Mai is having a warm conversation with Bishop Tran Van Toan

On the same day, a delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, led by Standing Committee member of the City Party Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Duong Anh Duc, visited and extended greetings to prominent Catholic and Protestant organizations and individuals on the occasion of Christmas 2024 and the 2025 New Year.

Visiting the Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, Mr. Duong Anh Duc acknowledged and expressed sincere appreciation for the contributions of the priests and parishioners to HCMC in general and District 1 in particular, especially in local movements and social welfare activities.

He emphasized that Notre Dame Cathedral is a landmark of the city, attracting significant attention from domestic and international tourists. The renovation and embellishment of the cathedral also contribute to the city’s aesthetic appeal.

On the occasion of Christmas 2024 and on the cusp of the 2025 New Year, he wished the priests and parishioners abundant health, happiness, and prosperity.

By Thanh Nhon, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam