HCMC’s leader extends Christmas greetings to Catholic solidarity committee

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials on December 17 paid a visit to the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in the city on the occasion of Christmas 2024, New Year, and Tet holidays 2025.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in the city on December 17. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the southern metropolis’ leaders, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Christmas greetings to Priest Dinh Ngoc Le, who is chairman of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City; Priest Nguyen Dinh Thuc, who is Vice chairman of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City; and sent warm wishes for a joyful holiday to Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc informed the city’s outstanding achievements in 2024 and highlighted significant contributions from the Catholic community, particularly the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City.

He hoped that the Catholic community would continue to join hands to participate in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and build strong localities, contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City's officials extend Christmas greetings to the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Priest Dinh Ngoc Le expressed his sincere thanks to Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and his delegation for their visit and support for activities of the Vietnam Catholic Solidarity Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.

He hoped to continue receiving the attention and support of the city's authorities, creating favorable conditions for the activities of the Vietnam Catholic Solidarity Committee in the city, which will be more effective, bringing meaningful contributions to the social life of the city.

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh