HCMC Party Chief offers heartfelt Christmas wishes to Catholic Church leadership

The HCMC Party Secretary yesterday led a delegation to extend warm Christmas and New Year greetings to Catholic Church leaders, expressing appreciation for their community contributions and emphasizing national unity, collaborative city development.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation are visiting and extending Christmas greetings at the HCMC Archdiocese Archbishop's Palace (Photo: SGGP)

Extending warm seasonal wishes, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee conveyed heartfelt greetings to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang – Chairman of the Vietnamese Bishops' Conference and Archbishop of HCMC Archdiocese, other bishops, priests, and the Catholic community, wishing them robust health, abundant joy, happiness, and a jubilant Christmas filled with divine blessings.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen is engaging in a warm conversation with Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP)

In a cordial and warm atmosphere, the City Party Secretary and the Archbishop engaged in extensive, intimate conversations, exchanging perspectives and goodwill. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen respectfully acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the Catholic community’s contributions, particularly their involvement in environmental protection, educational initiatives, and public health activities.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen is sending heartfelt wishes to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP)

These collaborative efforts have significantly contributed to the city’s major achievements, helping HCMC accomplish critical targets in 2024 and positioning the metropolis for its upcoming developmental trajectory towards becoming a civilized, modern, and compassionate urban center.

Reflecting on a challenging year, the City Party Chief emphasized the city's unwavering determination to fulfill crucial socio-economic objectives. HCMC is preparing for a momentous period, including the landmark 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and Country Reunification in 2025, and preparing for the upcoming five-year political tenure (2025-2030).

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation are visiting and extending Christmas greetings at the HCMC Archdiocese Archbishop's Palace (Photo: SGGP)

Highlighting the paramount importance of national unity, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed confidence that the city’s Party, government, citizens, and religious communities – including the Catholic population – will collaboratively propel HCMC’s sustainable development.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen is presenting flowers and greeting cards to Cardinal John Baptist Pham Minh Man (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, accompanied by his delegation, the City Party Secretary visited the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center of HCMC to meet Cardinal John Baptist Pham Minh Man. In a warm and sincere environment, after presenting flowers and greeting cards, he inquired about the Cardinal’s health, wishing him robust vitality and acknowledging his continued role as an exemplary religious leader who motivates and guides the Catholic community in nurturing HCMC’s sustainable progression.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam