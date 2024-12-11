HCMC offers 100 percent tuition fee support for 2024-2025 school year

A secondary school student in Ho Chi Minh City will receive monthly support of VND30,000–VND60,000, equivalent to 100 percent of the public school’s tuition fees, in the 2024-2025 academic year.

HCMC's leaders attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Students of private schools, excluding those of foreign-invested schools, will also receive a similar level of financial aid.

Delegates at the 20th conference of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on December 11 passed a draft resolution on specific policies to support tuition fees for preschool children, public and non-public high school students, and continuing education students in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City will provide monthly support of VND60,000 to a student of public and non-public secondary schools and continuing education facilities in Thu Duc City, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, and districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

Students of middle schools in Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio will receive monthly support of VND30,000.

The total budget for the project is over VND237 billion from the city's budget, including VND221 billion to support more than 464,000 students of public secondary schools and VND16 billion given to over 30,000 students of non-public secondary schools.

Delegates at the 20th conference of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on December 11 pass a draft resolution on specific policies to support tuition fees in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The latest resolution aims to replace Resolution No. 36/2023/NQ-HDND of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on the special policy to support tuition for preschool children and students of public and non-public high schools and continuing education students in Ho Chi Minh City in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, tuition fee support has been implemented from the 2021-2022 academic year to the 2023-2024 school year. The project has helped disadvantaged parents in paying for tuition fees and created favorable conditions for economic development and recovery after a long period of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as supported students' access to education.

