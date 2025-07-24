Vietnam wins one gold, four silver medals at International Physics Olympiad

The Ministry of Education and Training this morning announced the official achievements of the Vietnamese national team at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO).

All five Vietnamese students in the competition won medals, with one gold and four silver medals.

Specifically, Nguyen The Quan, a 12th-grade student from Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An Province, won the gold medal.

All five Vietnamese students in the competition win medals.

The four silver medalists are Ly Ba Khoi and Truong Duc Dung, 12th-grade students from the High School for Gifted Students of Science, Hanoi; Nguyen Cong Vinh, a 12th-grade student from Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted, Bac Ninh Province; Tran Le Thien Nhan, a 12th-grade student from Quoc Hoc – Hue High School for the Gifted, Hue City.

With one gold and four silver medals, the Vietnamese team ranked among the top ten countries at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad.

Vietnamese team at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad

The 55th International Physics Olympiad was held in France from July 17 to July 25, gathering 94 delegations from 94 countries and territories, with a total of 406 contestants.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong