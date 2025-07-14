Vietnam wins four gold medals for first time at International Chemistry Olympiad

The Ministry of Education and Training this morning announced the achievement of the Vietnamese team at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in 2025.

The Vietnamese students secured four gold medals.

Two of them were ranked among the top 10. Specifically, Ngo Quang Minh, a 12th grader from the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted was ranked seventh while Nguyen Hoang Khoi, a 12th grader from the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi National University of Education was ranked 10th.

In the medal tally, the Vietnamese team tied with China and the United States in the number of gold medals.

This also marks the first time in history that Vietnam has earned four gold medals at an in-person International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

The achievement highlights the strength of Vietnam’s specialized education and the effectiveness of the Ministry’s strategy for nurturing gifted students.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong