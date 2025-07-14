Education

Vietnam wins four gold medals for first time at International Chemistry Olympiad

SGGPO

The Ministry of Education and Training this morning announced the achievement of the Vietnamese team at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in 2025.

The Vietnamese students secured four gold medals.

Two of them were ranked among the top 10. Specifically, Ngo Quang Minh, a 12th grader from the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted was ranked seventh while Nguyen Hoang Khoi, a 12th grader from the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi National University of Education was ranked 10th.

1-3562-7431.jpeg
Vietnam team wins four gold medals for first time at International Chemistry Olympiad in 2025.

In the medal tally, the Vietnamese team tied with China and the United States in the number of gold medals.

This also marks the first time in history that Vietnam has earned four gold medals at an in-person International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

The achievement highlights the strength of Vietnam’s specialized education and the effectiveness of the Ministry’s strategy for nurturing gifted students.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

International Chemistry Olympiad 2025 achievement of the Vietnamese team gold medals

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn