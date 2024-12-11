107,021 civil servants, public employees in HCMC to get state salaries in 2025

107,021 civil servants and public employees at administrative units and organizations in Ho Chi Minh City will receive state salaries in 2025.

Among them, there are 10,073 civil servants, excluding commune-level civil servants, and 96,948 public employees receiving salaries from the state budget.

On the third working day of the 20th session of the tenth-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term this morning, delegates voted to approve the resolution on the payroll of civil servants in public service units, administrative organizations, and the number of employees who are eligible for receiving salaries from the state budget in public service units and organizations assigned by the Party and the State in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

Delegates vote to approve the resolution on the payroll of civil servants in public service units, administrative organizations, as well as the number of employees who are eligible for receiving salaries from the state budget at the 20th session of the tenth-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is responsible for assigning, adjusting and managing staff; guiding, inspecting and supervising the implementation of legal regulations on management and use of payroll in agencies, organizations and units according to regulations.

Based on the actual situation of each unit and locality, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will decide on the staff allocation for revenue-generating public service units to ensure partial coverage of regular expenses in 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will also focus on reviewing, restructuring and streamlining staff associated with reorganizing commune-level administrative units in the 2023-2025 period; and implementing and guiding the resolution of policies as well as continuing to implement the plan and roadmap for staff streamlining according to regulations.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh, Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong