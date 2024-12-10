HCMC plans VND1 trillion spending on Tet care activities for residents

Ho Chi Minh City plans to organize various activities to care for residents during the upcoming Tet holidays with the total funds of VND1 trillion (US$39.3 million).

The 20th conference of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the term 2021-2026 entered its second day on December 10 morning with the participation of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh stated that since August, the department has coordinated with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to consult the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on implementing Tet care activities for residents in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputies join the discussion session of the 20th meeting of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the term 2021-2026 on December 10. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh provides information at the second working day of the 20th meeting of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the term 2021-2026. (Photo: SGGp/ Viet Dung)

As disclosed by the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, Ho Chi Minh City will send delegations to visit and extend Tet greetings to revolutionary veterans and intellectuals, families with social protection beneficiaries; present gifts for policy beneficiary families; and care for workers and laborers; visit martyrs' cemeteries and so on.

The total estimated budget for these activities is approximately VND975 billion (US$38.4 million), including about VND16.5 billion (US$649,405) from the central budget, VND908 billion (US$35.7 million) from the city budget and over VND50 billion (nearly US$2 million) from donations.

Additionally, labor unions at various levels will support around VND500 billion (US$19.7 million) for about 500,000 workers who are union members.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation to implement activities to care for workers such as the "Tet Sum Vay" (New Year's Reunion) program, the “Beloved market” program, Worker's Day; visiting and extending Tet wishes to businesses and workers in key projects through Tet; giving free tickets to workers with difficult circumstances to return home for Tet celebration.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong, Thanh chung- Translated by Huyen Huon