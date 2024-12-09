Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief: HCMC takes actions to achieve double-digit growth

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen requested focus on discussing solutions to accelerate the city's development and obtain a double-digit GRDP growth rate in 2025.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the 20th session of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the 20th session of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term commenced on December 9 morning, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen assessed despite a large quantity of work that need to be completed, the quality of the activities of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council is always ensured.

Among these, the quality of the resolutions issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council ensures the required standards, tasks and effectiveness. The supervisory activities are gradually improving, focusing on key, urgent issues of the city and closely aligned with the lives of the people.

In addition, activities of strengthening dialogue, expanding democracy, engaging with, and addressing the concerns of voters are becoming increasingly effective showing the increasing consensus and support from the people.

The delegates vote to approve the draft resolutions. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The activities of questioning and answering the questions at the working sessions are becoming more efficient and practical in associated with the serious, convincing accountability of the questioned agencies and heads of departments and units.

However, along with the achievements, City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen acknowledged that there had been various existing limitations, difficulties and inadequacies, including slow implementation of proposed tasks.

These include the implementation of national and international strategic breakthroughs which were not as expected, the current slow resolution of bottlenecks and obstacles and the disbursement of public investment capital is still facing significant delays towards the end of the year.

Besides, the urban governance building and the quality of public service activities sometimes do not meet the requirements. Numerous issues have remained unresolved causing people and businesses to lose time, effort and opportunities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief added that although the limitations have gradually decreased, they still exist and need to be continuously addressed. In addition, the leader suggested that delegates discuss, find the causes of each issue and propose specific solutions in the upcoming time.

He informed that according to world situation forecasts, the coming time and 2025 will continue to be complicated and unpredictable. The city will still face intertwined advantages and difficulties, requiring flexible, creative adaptation, turning challenges into opportunities to minimize negative impacts and inspire, and seize opportunities. Therefore, the city must set challenges to demonstrate its efforts, determination, spirit, steadfast will and proactive implementation of tasks.

Regarding the key tasks for 2025, the HCMC Party Chief stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has identified the theme for 2025 as "Focusing on streamlining the organization to be lean - strong - efficient - effective - efficient; promoting digital transformation; Resolution No. 98 of the National Assembly; fundamentally resolving the difficulties and backlogs of Ho Chi Minh City".

Based on the theme, City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen noted that the session should focus on reviewing and deciding on the adjustment and supplementation of many targets, tasks, and solutions to meet the city's accelerated development requirements in 2025, creating a foundation for the 2030-2045 period. It is initially important to adjust the 2025 GRDP growth rate to align with actual requirements and show the highest determination to achieve double-digit growth.

To obtain double-digit growth which is a challenge, it is essential to find feasible solutions focusing on actions and show confidence with the set indexes to complete the tasks set out by the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen analyzed.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also called for efforts to accelerate the completion of socio-economic infrastructure development goals for the 2021-2025 period, primarily focusing on transportation infrastructure, digital infrastructure and key projects with regional connectivity and significant effects, notably the project commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers a directive speech at the 20th session of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The City Part Chief analyzed that Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are at a historic moment, preparing to enter a new era of development - the era of the nation's rise, building an increasingly developed, prosperous, civilized and happy country.

Along with the highest political determination to achieve the set goals, it is necessary to focus on implementing the strategic breakthroughs identified by the Government, primarily in institutions, infrastructure and human resources, linked to strong innovation of the leadership, management and administration methods of the Party Committee and government at all levels; and building an elite, streamlined, strong, efficient, valid and effective political system.

According to him, the country is focusing on reforming and restructuring the political system to make it more efficient and effective to summarize the 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution No. 18.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee noted that the Party Central Committee has issued directives, requiring each locality and each government level to proactively calculate its own plans. During the implementation process, the government all levels from Ho Chi Minh City to localities must focus on seamlessly directing political tasks, avoiding work interruptions and closely following the action plans and programs set out.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen shared that the Executive Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has made a requirement to prioritize the common interests of the country and the city. Therefore, each Party member and civil servant should act rightly and meaningfully for the benefit of the country and the people.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh, Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong