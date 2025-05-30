HCMC leaders to prioritize children’s physical, mental well-being

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held their annual forum where city leaders meet and listen to children, themed “Proud to Be HCMC’s Young Generation” on May 30.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the People’s Council of HCMC speaks with the children.

Attending the event were Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council; Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies; Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Permanent Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union; and 150 outstanding young delegates.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the People’s Council of HCMC speaks at the forum.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le highlighted the significance of this forum as an annual tradition where city leaders hear directly from young citizens. She emphasized that the insights and reflections shared by children serve as important motivation for the city to craft better policies and programs dedicated to youth welfare.

She noted that over the years, many suggestions raised by children—sometimes small in scale—have led to meaningful changes, creating better learning and living conditions and a happier environment for the city’s youth.

This year’s forum gathered 150 distinguished children recognized for their efforts in academics, personal development, and community involvement, many of whom are exemplary members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization.

Children share their ideas at the forum.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le commended the children’s resilience and accomplishments, celebrating their roles as rising talents, diligent students, and active young athletes representing the city in regional and international arenas.

“You truly deserve the title of Young Pioneers of Ho Chi Minh—future leaders of this beloved city named after Uncle Ho,” she said.

Children share their ideas at the forum.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council reaffirmed that children’s voices offer unique perspectives that help city officials better understand the needs and aspirations of the younger generation—citizens who will shape the city’s future. These voices, she stressed, will inform policy-making and inspire initiatives that ensure every child is genuinely cared for, protected, and empowered to thrive.

She encouraged continued feedback from children on areas ranging from healthcare and personal development to digital engagement, aiming to ensure that all children in the city grow up healthy, capable, and well-rounded.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the People's Committee of HCMC delivers her remarks at the forum.

During the forum, many children presented innovative proposals. Doan Phuc Duyen from Tan Binh District suggested installing “smart health corridors” in schools—integrated sensor systems with interactive displays that track students’ physical activity and offer real-time feedback on movement and heart rate. This data could help teachers and parents tailor physical training programs to individual needs.

Pham Gia Han from District 6 praised the HCMC Digital Citizen app, particularly its 360-degree map feature, and proposed adding educational content and historical information to make it a digital learning tool. She also suggested a new feature called “Compassion Station,” where users could report and assist underprivileged or homeless children in need.

Addressing mental health, Duong Chi Lam from District 6 raised concerns about student stress and emotional isolation. He proposed a confidential, mobile-based counseling platform to help students privately share concerns and access professional guidance.

Cap Hoang Dung from District 5 advocated for regular workshops on artificial intelligence (AI), helping children explore its applications in life, work, and study. He emphasized that such training would enhance creativity, research skills, and technological literacy among the youth.

In response, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy welcomed the children's ideas and called on city departments to integrate their suggestions into actionable plans. She urged the Department of Education and Training to focus on training school psychologists and building “happy schools,” while also adopting modern educational methods.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC, speaks at the forum.

She asked the Department of Science and Technology to continue providing digital literacy training for teachers and students and to work with the Youth Union to run effective digital learning programs, helping children navigate the Internet safely. Meanwhile, the Department of Culture and Sports was tasked with enhancing cultural programs and infrastructures dedicated to children.

In her concluding remarks, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le called for more substantive efforts from the municipal government to support children’s all-around development—morally, intellectually, physically, and aesthetically. She urged special attention to both physical and mental well-being, encouraging parents to not only nurture but also befriend their children, fostering mutual understanding and open communication.

She also stressed the need for stronger coordination between all departments in nurturing a new generation of children who are ethical, law-abiding, culturally aware, and technologically competent.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le called for focused investments in education, healthcare, and cultural infrastructure for children and asked education and health sectors to work closely with youth organizations to ensure the most supportive environment possible. Lastly, she emphasized the importance of experiential learning, environmental awareness, life skills, and self-defense training. The city leader encouraged education systems to nurture talents, build positive friendships, and equip children with discipline and the tools to confidently face life’s challenges.

By Ngo Binh, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan