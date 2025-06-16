New law hoped to tackle teacher shortage

The Law on Teachers not only provides teachers with greater peace of mind to dedicate themselves to the cause of education and contribute to improving the quality of the nation’s education system, but also promotes the role and status of teachers.

The 15th National Assembly passed the Law on Teachers, with 451 out of 460 NA deputies present at the 9th session on June 16, or 94.35 percent of the total legislators, voted in favour.

The law will take effect on January 1, 2026.

According to Ho Thi Minh, a deputy from the central province of Quang Tri, the law introduces major breakthroughs, clearly affirming that wherever there are students, there must be teachers. The law grants the education sector greater autonomy within the scope of its management. Once the law comes into force, it is expected to deal with the current imbalance in teacher allocation across regions.

Deputy Ho Thi Minh showed her belief that the legal document will encourage teachers to continue upholding the noble tradition of the profession and wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to the cause of education, thereby contributing to the strong development of the national education system.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Viet Nga from Hai Duong province said the law’s emphasis on raising teachers’ salaries, placing them at the highest level within the public sector pay scale, is a crucial policy aimed at improving the quality of education and training, while also addressing the teacher shortage.

According to the deputy, the current salary regime in particular, and policies for teachers in general, show many shortcomings and fail to reflect the true value of teachers’ contributions, causing noted concern among them.

If salary policies are not ensured, teachers cannot fully dedicate their hearts and minds to the cause of education, Nga said, adding that when salaries reflect the true value of their contributions, the widespread practice of extra teaching and tutoring will significantly decline—and may even be eliminated entirely.

The approval of the law not only provides teachers with greater peace of mind to dedicate themselves to the cause of education and contribute to improving the quality of the nation’s education system, but also promotes the role and status of teachers in modern society, helping to uphold public recognition of teaching as one of the most noble professions.

