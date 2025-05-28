Vietnam concludes 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad with six medals

The Vietnamese national team including six students secured six medals at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) in Uzbekistan, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

All the students earned medals, including one gold, two silver and three bronze.

The Vietnamese Informatics Olympiad team at the 19th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

As detailed results, the prestigious gold medal went to Nguyen Bui Duc Dung, 11th grade student at the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences, under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

The silver medals were granted to Le Kien Thanh, 12th grader at Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted, Binh Dinh Province, and Dang Huy Hau, 10th grade at Thang Long High School for the Gifted, Lam Dong Province.

The bronze medals belonged to Ninh Quang Thang, 12th grader at Ha Long High School for the Gifted, Quang Ninh Province; Nguyen Huy Phong, 11th grader at Lao Cai High School for the Gifted, Lao Cai Province; and Nguyen Xuan Chi Thanh, 11th grader at the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences, University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Members of the Vietnamese Informatics Olympiad team at the 19th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2025 in Uzbekistan

This achievement helped the Vietnamese Informatics Olympiad team rank fifth overall at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad, followed by China, Russia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

This result continues to affirm Vietnam's leading position in Southeast Asia in the field of competitive informatics.

The 19th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2025 took place in Uzbekistan, attracting the participation of 42 teams from countries and territories worldwide, with a total of 868 contestants.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong