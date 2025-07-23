Ho Chi Minh City initiates AI training pilot program for students

This afternoon, at the University of Science, the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City conducted a pilot program for AI knowledge enhancement classes for 203 students who have won awards in competitions in HCMC.

The special class

The training classes aim to identify and nurture young talents early, contributing to sustainable and breakthrough development in science and technology. As AI rapidly emerges as a dominant and highly influential field, students should receive training of AI - which has become an urgent priority.

The training course has 203 enrolled students including 113 high school students and 90 middle school students from notable schools in the city.

The training program consists of four classes. Two classes are for lower secondary school students (from grades 6 to 9) with the theme 'Exploring AI with Python'. These focus on basic programming knowledge, simple algorithms, and small AI application projects to help students become familiar with technology-oriented thinking.

Two classes are for upper secondary school students (grades 10–12) under the theme 'Python Programing and Real-World Applications'. Students are introduced to AI models such as machine learning, data processing, problem-solving thinking, and project presentation skills.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology speaks at the opening ceremony of the special class

At the opening ceremony, Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology congratulated the students who were selected to participate in the AI special program. He expressed his hope that through this program, students would become familiar with AI and its core concepts, enabling them to develop AI projects that support their studies and daily life.

Looking ahead, he also hopes these students will become future talents of the city, especially in the field of information technology.

Mr. Lam DinhThang said that Ho Chi Minh City is orienting itself so that in the coming period, science and technology will be a new driving force to promote sustainable development and growth. The city has built an artificial intelligence (AI) development strategy from now until 2030, which includes issuing policies, training human resources, and building an AI-related ecosystem and infrastructure.

Currently, along with the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Education and Training is also developing a standard AI curriculum framework to apply and integrate into teaching in schools and continuing education, added Director Lam Dinh Thang.

The program is expected to equip high school students with foundational and advanced AI knowledge, fostering a community that is passionate about researching and developing AI applications in the near future. The pilot AI training program in 2025 will pave the way for replicating the AI training model for high school students across Ho Chi Minh City in the following years.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan