Hanoi to introduce boarding meal program commencing in 2025-2026 school year

Hanoi is set to introduce a comprehensive boarding meal program commencing in the 2025-2026 school year to boost academic performance of its primary school students.

Beginning in the 2025–2026 school year, primary school students in Hanoi will receive partial state budget support for boarding meals as stipulated in a resolution recently passed by the Hanoi People's Council during its 25th session held today.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training Tran The Cuong speaks at the session

Accordingly, the beneficiaries consist of primary school students who enroll in public and private educational institutions (excluding those with foreign investment) within the city, who voluntarily engage in boarding services at their schools.

Small students in Hanoi will receive government support for their lunch meals.

The support is categorized into two groups.

Group 1: Students attending 23 educational institutions located in mountainous communes and those in the central region of the Red River (prior to the administrative unit reorganization) receive support of VND30,000 per student per day (for the main meal).

Group 2: Students at all other educational institutions are provided with support of VND20,000 per student per day (for the main meal). Parents and schools may mutually agree on a higher meal fee, with the additional cost being covered by students while ensuring a minimum meal standard of VND30,000 per day.

The support period is determined by the actual number of days that meals are provided, not exceeding 9 months per school year. Funding is allocated by the state budget through educational institutions to facilitate boarding meals.

The Hanoi People's Council has directed the Hanoi People's Committee to implement the resolution and ensure clear communication to parents and schools. The Committee is also responsible for overseeing the implementation process, strengthening inspections, and ensuring transparency, publicity, and compliance with current regulations.

As per the audit report from the Culture and Social Committee of the Hanoi People's Council, primary schools currently have the highest enrollment, with 90.4 percent of schools offering boarding meals.

This level of education is also compulsory, with two daily sessions, making it suitable to provide advance support for primary school students, aligning with practical circumstances and the timeline for implementing educational security policies.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan