Target of 10 percent GRDP growth in 2025, significant challenge for HCMC

The target of GRDP growth at 10 percent in 2025 is very challenging, but this is a task assigned by the Central and aligns with the growth objectives of the term 2021-2026.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City needs to make significant efforts with practical and decisive solutions.

The contents were emphasized at the 20th session of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the term 2021-2026, which continued to take place on December 9 afternoon.

During the session, the delegates divided into discussion groups regarding the economic, cultural, social, and defense-security situation in 2024, and the directions and tasks for 2025; the implementation of the theme of 2024 “Determined to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly”; and the proposals of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

In discussion group No. 1, delegates expressed concerns about the ambitious goal of 10 percent GRDP growth for 2025.

Deputy Chau Truong Hoang Thao from District 6 at a discussion session.

Deputy Chau Truong Hoang Thao from District 6 noted that in 2024, Ho Chi Minh City set a growth target of 7.5 percent to 8 percent, but it is expected to reach about 7.17 percent. In 2025, the cityaims for over 10 percent growth.

She assessed that it is a very challenging goal and suggested the HCMC People's Committee clarify solutions to achieve this target.

Similarly, in discussion group No. 3, deputy Vuong Duc Hoang Quan from District 4 appreciated the city's strong spirit in proposing the 10 percent GRDP growth goal in 2025. To actualize this growth, it is essential to ensure both scientific and specific characteristics of the city; and review the targets, especially specific economic targets.

To achieve the 10 percent GRDP growth rate, deputy Tran Quang Thang from District 11 suggested that the city proactively develop transportation infrastructure and logistics; attract foreign investment; strengthen processing and manufacturing industries; and develop the coastal area of Can Gio for logistics, marine tourism and seafood exploitation.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai at a discussion session.

In response to comments and proposals of the deputies, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai assessed that the target of over 10 percent GRDP growth in 2025 is very high, but this is a task assigned by the Central and aligns with the growth objectives of the term. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City must make efforts with practical and decisive solutions, including promoting patriotic emulation movements and developing a breakthrough plan to implement the 12th Party Congress Resolution of Ho Chi Minh City.

Alongside, the city focuses on implementing Directive No. 12 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; strives to shorten the preparation time for investment projects, contributing to achieving the target of 95 percent public investment capital disbursement; primarily implements key projects such as building an international financial center in Ho Chi Minh City, developing urban railways, constructing Can Gio international transshipment port and implementing the housing development program.

In discussion group No. 2, deputies asked questions related to the issue of budget allocation for localities in 2025.

They shared difficulties for localities in organizing many major anniversary events in 2025 if the budget is not increased. On this occasion, they proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee direct the municipal Department of Finance to review and have an appropriate plan.

In response, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance stated that the budget estimate includes 2 percent to 4 percent of contingency.

Deputy Do Thi Minh Quan from Binh Thanh District at a discussion group

Regarding the proposal on the authority to decide on the management and use of public assets citywide, deputy Do Thi Minh Quan from Binh Thanh District supported the content and the verification report of the proposal. According to her, the current situation of shortage and inefficient use of cars in state agencies is very serious.

Old car repair and maintenance during usage is more costly and wasteful than buying new cars, she suggested the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee direct relevant agencies to review and immediately implement the management, use and procurement of public assets, especially cars.

By Thanh Chung, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong