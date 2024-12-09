HCMC expected to spend VND494.67 bilion on investment stimulus program

HCMC is expected to spend VND494.67 billion (US$19.49 billion) on the city's investment promotion program, according Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

At the 20th conference session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council which opened this morning, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai reported on the proposal regarding the draft resolution to support loan interest for projects and plans that have been approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to participate in the city's investment promotion program but have not been allocated capital yet.

According to the report, the funds needed to implement the investment stimulus program and the policy to encourage urban agriculture development is VND494.67 billion (US$19.49 million), and an additional capital for 2024 of VND277.66 billion.

Attending the conference session were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, and Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

The conference is chaired by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairmen of the People’s Council of the city Pham Thanh Kien, and Huynh Thanh Nhan.

HCMC's leaders and delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the session. (Photo: SGGP)

In her opening speech, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le said that the session will examine and decide important contents, especially a comprehensive assessment of the economic, cultural, social, and national defense-security situation in 2024, and the city’s tasks in 2025.

The delegates will focus on discussing and reviewing resolutions related to various fields, including the economy, urban development, culture, social affairs, education, healthcare, staffing, and organizational structure of administrative agencies in the coming time.

HCMC's leaders attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent times, the city has maintained growth momentum and the recovery and development of key industries as well as nearly completed the major goals and tasks for 2024. This year’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is expected to achieve around 7.17 percent.

Regarding the 2024 state budget revenue collection, Ho Chi Minh City is striving to reach more than VND502,000 billion (US$19.8 billion), up 12 percent compared to last year, contributing 27 percent of the national State budget collection. Export turnover reached US$46.9 billion, increasing by 10.4 percent.

Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line 1) is ready to be put into operation, and the progress in the land clearance of the Ring Road 3 project has nearly finished. Poverty reduction has met the set targets. Social housing programs and the progress of removing and relocating houses along the Doi and Xuyen Tam canals have continued to be implemented urgently.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le emphasized nine key tasks and solutions that need to be implemented in 2025, including improving the qualify of growth and the living standards of the people, restructuring key industries associated with increasing productivity, quality, and efficiency, accelerating the progress of important infrastructure projects and promoting green transformation and digital transformation, streamlining the organizational structure, combating corruption, wastefulness and negativity, solving existing problems, strengthening and consolidating national defense and security, and enhancing the effectiveness of foreign relations and international integration.

Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Commitee Duong Ngoc Hai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

She suggested delegates thoroughly study and consider the reports and proposals from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The HCMC People's Committee's reports and proposals presented at the session include the total public investment capital plan for 2025 of more than VND84,200 billion; a proposal to increase the price of medical examination services by 20 percent; specific policies to support tuition fees for preschool children, public and non-public high school students, and continuing education students in the 2024-2025 academic year; a construction project of the Southern Resistance Monument located at September 23 Park worth over VND106 billion from 2024 to 2026.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh