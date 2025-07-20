Vietnamese students win six medals at 66th Int’l Mathematics Olympiad

All six students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, in 2025, on July 10-20.

The Vietnamese team participates in the 2026 International Mathematics Olympiad.

Vietnam secured ninth place out of 113 participating countries and territories at this year’s competition, earning a total score of 188 points, after China (1st), the United States (2nd), South Korea (3rd), Poland and Japan (tied for 4th), Israel (6th), India (7th), and Singapore (8th).

Vo Trong Khai and Tran Minh Hoang, 12th-grade students of Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An Province and Ha Tinh High School for Gifted Students in Ha Tinh Province, respectively, were convincingly awarded gold medals at the competition.

Three silver medals went to Nguyen Dang Dung and Nguyen Dinh Tung, 12th and 11th–grade students of the High School for Gifted Students of Science in Hanoi; and Le Phan Duc Man, a 12th–grade student of Le Hong Phong High School for Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City.

The remaining 11th-grade student, Truong Thanh Xuan of Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students in Bac Ninh Province, won a bronze medal.

The 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2025) took place on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, with the participation of 639 contestants from 113 countries and territories. A total of 321 medals were awarded, including 72 gold, 104 silver, and 145 bronze medals.

This year’s International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) consisted of six problems, including two in number theory, two in combinatorics, one in geometry, and one in algebra. Notably, Math Exercise 2 of the only geometry problem in the competition was proposed by Vietnam. The problem was authored by Mr. Tran Quang Hung, a mathematics teacher at the High School for Gifted Students of Science in Hanoi.

It is the fourth time Vietnam has contributed a problem to the official IMO examination. Previous Vietnamese-authored problems appeared in 1977 by Phan Duc Chinh, in 1982 by Van Nhu Cuong, and in 1987 by Nguyen Minh Duc.

