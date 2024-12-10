HCMC Chairman shows concern over declining birth rate

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee voiced concerns regarding the city's low birth rate, acknowledging the significant demographic challenges it presents.

Continuing the Q&A session of the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee at the 20th session of the 10th term of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council this afternoon, Chairman Phan Van Mai, while addressing Deputy Huynh Dang Ha Tuyen's inquiry concerning Ho Chi Minh City's strategies to mitigate the declining birth rate and the impending challenges of an aging population, unequivocally acknowledged the gravity of this demographic shift.

The chairman indicated that Ho Chi Minh City is likely to encounter challenges related to an aging population and a labor shortage due to its declining birth rate. During the 20th session of the People's Council, a policy aimed at promoting childbirth was also introduced.

He added that the city has devised a strategy to attract labor, with a particular emphasis on skilled workers, as outlined in its socio-economic development plan. Additionally, efforts are being made to research and implement strategies that will facilitate adaptation to the effects of population aging.

He elaborated that this issue extends beyond mere birth rates; it encompasses economic and labor considerations as well. The city must address how to care for the elderly, compensate for the workforce, and simultaneously tackle the challenges posed by social changes. By examining the practices of certain countries, such as Singapore, it becomes evident that the planning of residential areas must prioritize the needs of the elderly population.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee emphasized that this is a significant matter with far-reaching implications for the socio-economic organization of the city, warranting thorough investigation.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presented a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, advocating for a support policy aimed at addressing the declining birth rate. Specifically, it was proposed that women who give birth to two children before the age of 35 would receive a one-time financial support of VND3 million. This initiative aims to mitigate the low birth rate in the southern largest city encouraging couples to have two children and ensuring sustainable population growth.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan