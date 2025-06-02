German Career Fair connects Vietnamese human resources with German job market

The second German Career Fair is set to connect Vietnamese human resources and the German job market.

The German Career Truck at the event

Yesterday, the second German Career Fair was held at the German House in Ho Chi Minh City. The event was a collaborative effort by the German Consulate General, the Goethe-Institut, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), and the German Business Association (GBA).

The fair served as a comprehensive platform for Vietnamese individuals interested in studying or working in Germany. It offered valuable information on German language courses, visa application procedures, and personalized guidance on vocational training, higher education, and career opportunities both in Germany and with German enterprises operating in Vietnam.

Deputy Consul General Christopher Scholl of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City remarked on Vietnam's young populace. He conveyed Germany's concerted efforts to encourage Vietnamese young people to pursue vocational training, higher education, and employment opportunities in Germany, underpinned by the robust relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training expressed his hope that German partners would support students in developing essential skills for the digital age. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation through the implementation of vocational training programs and student exchange initiatives between Vietnam and Germany.

A key highlight of this year’s fair was the arrival of the “German Career Coach”—a mobile information and event center traveling from Hanoi through 16 provinces and cities, culminating in Ho Chi Minh City. This initiative commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany. At each stop, the “German Career Coach” offers a range of engaging activities, including career counseling, German culinary experiences, and virtual reality demonstrations.

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan