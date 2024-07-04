Ministry urges acceleration of expressway connection between Vietnam, Cambodia

The Ministry of Transport said that it will establish a working group to accelerate the construction project of a road to connect HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway in Vietnam with Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway in Cambodia.

National Road 22 is currently the only road connecting HCMC with Moc Bai border gate. (Photo: SGGP)

At first, relevant units will review and add the planned expressway connecting HCMC and Moc Bai in Tay Ninh Province into the adjustment of the Master Plan on the road network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050 to implement procedures to connect with Phnom Penh - Bavet expressway.

Furthermore, the units will create content plans for an interdisciplinary working group to accelerate the construction project to connect the two important expressways in accordance with Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s direction.

The connection point between Vietnam's Moc Bai-HCMC expressway and Cambodia's Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway and, the construction plan of inland border facilities will depend on the governmental agreement between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Currently, the HCMC People's Committee is the authorized agency responsible for implementing the construction project of HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway. The project is set to start its construction in May 2025 and is slated for completion by 2027.

The road linking HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway and Phnom Penh - Bavet Expressway is out of the scope of the HCMC - Moc Bai expressway project and related plans of Tay Ninh province.

Currently, Vietnam and Cambodia facilitate transportation and trade at Moc Bai and Ba Vet border gates via National Highway 22 in Vietnam and National Highway 1 in Cambodia.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh