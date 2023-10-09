HCMC, Melbourne to strengthen cooperation in innovative startup development

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung who is on a working visit to Australia had a working session with Ms. Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne on October 9.

Melbourne's Lord Mayor said that the visit is an opportunity for the two cities to strengthen cooperation in various fields, especially urban development, investment attraction, and creative and innovative startup development.

There are a large number of Vietnamese people who are living, working, and studying in Melbourne. They are regarded as a bridge for exchanges of culture, economy, education, science and technology, investment attraction, and creative and innovative startups between Melbourne and HCMC.

She hoped that the two sides would continuously exchange cooperation information, especially in the areas that HCMC is interested in and implementing investment in the coming time.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung expressed his impression of the development of the city of Melbourne which is rich in cultural identity, crowned the second most liveable city in the world, and is among Australia's leading startup ecosystems.

In 2023, Vietnam and Australia will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations (1973-20230 and five years of strategic partnership (2018 - 2023). this visit aims to tighten relationships further and strengthen the exchange of information and cooperation between HCMC and Melbourne, Mr. Dung stressed.

In 2022, the Victorian Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCMC to deepen cooperation across a range of areas including education, tourism, creative and innovative startup development, trade, and urban development, he recalled.

The HCMC’s leaders informed that the southern metropolis is carrying out Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city, especially in the urban development, investment attraction, creative and innovative startup development that are Melbourne’s strength.

He hoped that the visit would promote the cooperation potential between the two cities.

Melbourne Lord Mayor, Sally Capp highly appreciated outstanding results from cooperation between Australian localities, Victoria and Melbourne, and HCMC over the past time.

Melbourne and HCMC are very interested in the sectors of education, and creative and innovative startups. Therefore, the two sides take these advantages to boost economic cooperation.

Additionally, direct flights connecting Melbourne and HCMC have contributed to increasing opportunities for business and cooperation between the two cities.

She hoped that the two nations and two cities would cooperate to commercialize intellectual property, starting from the education sector.

Besides its strengths in education, and creative and innovative startup development, the city of Melbourne will enhance the development of biotechnology, financial technology, and urban development, and launch support programs for domestic enterprises to learn about markets in Vietnam and HCMC to promote cooperation in the potential areas of the two sides.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung suggested choosing areas that the two cities are interested in and cooperating with Melbourne in the fields of creative and innovative startup, planning, and urban development.