HCMC delegation visits Australia, New Zealand to increase relationship

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council worked in Australia and New Zealand to strengthen the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne and Victoria state and to learn more about digital transformation.

As scheduled, the delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung will work with Melbourne city leaders to promote cooperation between the two cities on startups, innovation and creativity, urban planning, sustainable urban development.

The potential for cooperation between the two cities is still very huge, especially in the current period when the southern largest city is implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for city development so as to unleash financial resources for the city’s further growth in many fields, including urban development, revenue attract investment, startups and innovation which are also Melbourne City’s strength.

This trip to Australia of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Delegation also aims to further strengthen the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne and Victoria State.

According to the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Ho Chi Minh City and Victoria State last year signed a memorandum of understanding in the fields of hotel and tourism vocational training, creativity and entrepreneurship as well as trade and urban development.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council delegation will head for New Zealand. As per schedule, the delegation will work with leaders of the Wellington Capital Council and NEC Group to learn about experiences in smart urban development. The delegation visit also aims to promote the establishment of cooperative relations with the capital Wellington - which is considered a model of smart urban development in New Zealand.

As per plan, the HCMC delegation start the visits on October 6 and come back on October 15.