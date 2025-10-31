HCMC makes efforts to resolve tidal flooding issues

A leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction revealed that it has been making efforts to resolve tidal flooding issues.

Flooding causes chaos in the lives of HCMC dwellers

Yesterday, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues in the city.

At the briefing, Hoang Phuc Dung, Deputy Head of the Technical Infrastructure Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction reported that the city has made significant efforts to address flooding caused by high tides. Several tide control projects have been completed and put into operation, including the Binh Loi – Binh Trieu – Rach Lang, Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe, Rach Nhay – Ruot Ngua systems, five tide control gates in Thu Duc, and the Ba Thon and Da Han sluices.



Key flood control measures include:

Ongoing Projects: The city is continuing to implement the Tidal Flood Control Project (Phase 1), which takes climate change into account, to address flooding in the southern part of the city.

Other Drainage and Erosion Control Works: Additionally, the city is moving forward with: The Thanh Da Peninsula anti-erosion project. The project to renovate the drainage system on Tran Xuan Soan Street.

Mr. Hoang Phuc Dung expressed hope that once completed, these projects will fundamentally resolve flooding in the affected areas and improve residents’ living conditions. Other ongoing and upcoming drainage improvement projects in Go Vap, Thao Dien – Quoc Huong, and Thu Duc Market are also expected to help reduce flooding in key hotspots across the city.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan