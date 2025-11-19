HCMC leaders send congratulations to veteran teachers, educational facilities

Delegations of leaders and officials of Ho Chi Minh City on November 18 visited veteran teachers on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2025).

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong extends greetings to Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thanh Binh. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, paid visits to and extended greetings to Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thanh Binh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Children, and former Director of the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City.

He also visited the family of the late Professor Dr. Chu Pham Ngoc Son, former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Mr. Le Quoc Phong wished Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thanh Binh good health and commended him for his lifelong dedication as an educator and administrator committed to nurturing future generations and advancing knowledge. The city expressed its deep appreciation and hopes to continue receiving his valued contributions in the years ahead.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong conveyed profound gratitude for the professor’s enduring and significant contributions as both an educator and a scientist. He extended his regards to the family, wishing them good health and encouraging them to uphold the family’s proud traditions.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong (3rd, R) visits Meritorious Teacher Le Huy Luyen. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation led by Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and extended greetings to Meritorious Teacher Le Huy Luyen, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, and teacher Nguyen Hong Tuan, former Vice Chairman of the People’s Council and former Chairman of the Trade Union of the educational sector of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

The delegation also visited teacher Duong Thi Tam and the family of the late teacher Nguyen Van Duong, former educators at Van Luong Secondary School in Long Dien Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Both teachers contributed to the establishment of Van Luong Secondary School, which was regarded as a ‘vanguard outpost on the revolutionary cultural front’ in the Southeastern region. The school trained numerous outstanding soldiers and cadres who made significant contributions during the resistance war against the United States and later in the cause of building socialism. In 2018, Van Luong Secondary School was awarded the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (3rd, L), visits the family of the late Professor Dr. Nguyen Thanh Tuyen. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, led a working delegation to visit the family of the late Professor Dr. Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, former Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics, where she offered incense in remembrance of his legacy and expressed deep gratitude for his contributions to the country’s education sector.

During a visit to Meritorious Teacher Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Universities, Colleges, and Professional Schools and former Rector of Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet extended warm regards and wished him and his family good health. She expressed hope that Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam would continue to contribute to the field of education and provide insights for Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development programs and initiatives.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission, Pham Thanh Kien (2nd, L), visits veteran teacher Pham Chanh Truc. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission, Pham Thanh Kien, visited and extended greetings to veteran educators, including Pham Chanh Truc, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city, and former Director of the city’s Department of Education and Training; teacher Le Minh Ngoc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Study Promotion Association, and former Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

A delegation led by Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation, visited and extended greetings to Ton Duc Thang University, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (Campus A), the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, and the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City.

Another delegation led by Mr. Tran Tuan Linh, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and Secretary of the Ba Ria Ward Party Committee, visited and congratulated Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Xinh, former Vice Chairwoman of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial People’s Council and former Head of the Education and Training Office of the former Ba Ria Town.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc (2nd, L), visits Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc visited and extended greetings to the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, as well as the families of several distinguished educators, including People’s Teacher Professor Dr. Ho Thanh Phong, former Rector of the International University under the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City, and Dr. Ho Thieu Hung, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

A delegation led by Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, visited and extended greetings to Meritorious Teacher, Associate Professor Dr. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Women Intellectuals.

The delegation also visited and conveyed best wishes to educators at the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Cultural House, the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, the Vietnam Women’s Union Branch Campus, and the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Academy.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation (3rd, L), extends greetings to Ton Duc Thang University. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation led by Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Nguyen, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, visited and extended greetings to Thu Dau Mot University in Phu Loi Ward and Vo Thi Sau Kindergarten in Di An Ward, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Another delegation, led by Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, visited Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted and congratulated teacher Do Quoc Anh Triet, recognized as an Outstanding Teacher of 2024.

A delegation led by Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria Ward, visited, presented gifts, and extended congratulations to Ms. Tran Thi Nga, former Principal of Chau Thanh High School in Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh