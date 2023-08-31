HCMC leaders pay tribute to late Presidents on National Day

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen on August 31 led a delegation of the city’s leaders to offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4.

The event aims to mark the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2023), the National Day (September 2), and the 78th anniversary of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945 – 2023).

The incense offering ceremony saw the presence of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, and leaders of the departments of the city.

The city’s leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence; and affirmed to continue to step up studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle.

The delegation also offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

On the same day, the delegation of leaders of the City Party Committee, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch (also known as Nha Rong harbor).

Heads of the city remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career is a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.