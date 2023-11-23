HCMC leaders pay respects at National Historical Site of Nga Ba Giong

The Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site is the location where, in the past, the French colonialists erected a firing range for executing and suppressing revolutionary soldiers in closed or secret trials.

At the National Historical Site of Nga Ba Giong and the Southern Uprising Monument, as well as the Dinh Quan (the Districts’ Old Palace) national relic site in Hoc Mon District, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, alongside elderly delegates, paid their respects by offering incense and observed a moment of commemoration to honor the significant contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, compatriots, and soldiers who sacrificed for the noble cause of national liberation and reunification.

On the morning of November 23, at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in Hoc Mon District, HCMC, the delegation of the Municipal Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Organizing Committee, as Head of the delegation to offer flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs, and soldiers who heroically sacrificed their lives in the Southern Uprising, on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of the Southern Uprising (November 23, 1940 - November 23, 2023).

Former Politburo member and former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a wreath as a token of respect.

At the ceremony, delegates reverently presented flowers and incense, taking a moment to reflect and express profound gratitude for the remarkable contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, former Party, and State leaders, as well as fellow citizens and soldiers who made sacrifices for the noble cause of national liberation and reunification.

The Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site is the location where, in the past, the French colonialists erected a firing range for executing and suppressing revolutionary soldiers in closed or secret trials. At this execution site, they murdered Comrade Nguyen Van Cu, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Indochina, and Comrade Phan Dang Luu, Standing Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Indochina, along with many other compatriots and soldiers.

Earlier, the delegation paid tribute by laying wreaths and offering incense at the Southern Uprising Monument and the Dinh Quan (the Districts’ Old Palace) national relic site in Hoc Mon District.