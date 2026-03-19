Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 121 boarding schools in border areas

This morning, in 17 provinces and cities across the country, construction began simultaneously on 121 multi-level boarding schools located in 121 border communes.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh attends the groundbreaking ceremony at the Huong Xuan Boarding School for Primary and Secondary Education in Ha Tinh Province.

In Ha Tinh Province, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Huong Xuan Primary and Secondary Boarding School project in Huong Xuan Commune.

The project has a total investment of more than VND216 billion (US$8,208,653), built on nearly 5 hectares of land, with 37 classrooms and functional areas, serving nearly 1,300 students. On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, together with the provincial leaders and Ha Tinh Border Guard, presented gifts to 20 disadvantaged students and the school collective.

Ha Tinh has five boarding school projects launched in this phase, with a total investment of more than VND440 billion, located in communes such as Son Kim 2, Son Hong, Vu Quang, Huong Xuan, and Huong Binh.

In Nghe An Province, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc attended the groundbreaking of Thong Thu Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Thong Thu Commune. The project has a total investment of more than VND238 billion, covering 5 hectares with 30 classrooms, providing study and living conditions for more than 1,000 students. At the event, provincial leaders also gave gifts to disadvantaged students in Thong Thu Commune.

Additionally, groundbreaking ceremonies were also held for 10 other boarding schools in border communes of Nghe An, including My Ly, Son Lam, Nam Can, Muong Tip, Tam Quang, Na Loi, Tien Phong, Muong Xen, Chau Khe, and Kim Bang.

In Dak Lak Province, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and a central delegation attended the groundbreaking of Ea Bung Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Ea Bung Commune. The project, with an investment of about VND250 billion from central and local funds, covers 6 hectares in Village 1, Ea Bung Commune. Once completed, the school will serve more than 1,290 students, mostly ethnic minority children in border areas, and provide boarding facilities for about 250 students.

Bui Thi Kim Dung, Principal of Tran Quoc Toan Primary School in Ea Bung Commune, said more than 50 percent of students are from ethnic minorities, with a high proportion from poor households, making education challenging. The new boarding school project is expected to stabilize learning conditions and improve education quality. On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Quoc Dung presented 20 gifts to outstanding students and 10 gifts to disadvantaged families in Ea Bung Commune.

Earlier, Dak Lak had already started construction of four boarding schools in communes such as Ia Rve, Ia Lop, Buon Don, and Ea Rok, with a total investment of more than VND540 billion.

In the Vietnam–Laos border area in Hue City, groundbreaking ceremonies were held for three boarding schools. The A Luoi 1 Primary and Secondary Boarding School project covers 17,713 square meters, with an investment of VND245.75 billion, serving about 1,435 students. The A Luoi 2 project has an investment of VND209.18 billion, serving about 1,220 students. The A Luoi 5 Primary, Secondary, and High School Boarding School project has an investment of VND226.71 billion, serving 786 students and 41 staff members.

In Quang Tri Province, construction began on 11 new or upgraded boarding schools in communes namely Kim Ngan, Tuyen Lam, Kim Phu, Kim Dien, Truong Son, La Lay, Ta Rut, Huong Lap, Lao Bao, A Doi, and Lia. These projects include 291 classrooms, serving nearly 10,000 students, with a total investment of more than VND2,300 billion.

On the same day, Quang Ngai Province launched construction of five boarding schools in communes Bo Y, Dak Long, Dak Plo, Ia Dal, and Ia Toi. Covering more than 25 hectares, the projects include 178 classrooms for about 5,600 students, with a total investment of more than VND1,116 billion, scheduled for completion before August 30, 2027.

Y Ngoc, Standing Vice Chairman of Quang Ngai Province People’s Committee, emphasized that building boarding schools is a long-term strategic policy, reflecting the Party and State’s commitment to education in border and ethnic minority areas. Each school is a symbol of trust, nurturing knowledge and preserving cultural identity. He urged relevant agencies to strengthen supervision and ensure safety, environmental standards, quality, and progress.

Previously, in November 2025, Quang Ngai had started construction of four schools in communes Mo Rai, Duc Nong, Sa Loong, and Ro Koi, with a total investment of more than VND872 billion. With two phases, the Province now has nine border boarding schools under construction.

In Lam Dong Province, the provincial People’s Committee launched the Dak Wil Primary and Secondary Boarding School project, covering nearly 5 hectares with 30 classrooms and an investment of more than VND225 billion.

Ho Van Muoi, Chairman of Lam Dong Province People’s Committee, said the project fulfills the long-standing dream of thousands of border families and offers modern facilities for ethnic minority students. On the same day, Lam Dong also began construction of Tuy Duc and Thuan Hanh boarding schools, expected to be completed before August 2027.

Lam Dong has five land-border communes with 47 educational institutions and nearly 16,000 students, with ethnic minorities accounting for more than 40 percent of the population.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, along with leaders of Ha Tinh Province, presented gifts to students and teachers of Huong Xuan Primary and Secondary School in the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and leaders of Nghe An Province present gifts to students from disadvantaged backgrounds with good academic performance

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan