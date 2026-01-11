National

Forces on high alert to safeguard 14th National Party Congress

SGGPO

The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense and the Hanoi Police, held a send-off ceremony and briefing on the training results for plans to ensure absolute security and safety for the 14th National Party Congress.

Attending the ceremony on January 10 were Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders from the Ministry of Public Security, specialized units, and the Department of Public Security of Hanoi.

To ensure absolute security for this major political event, the Ministry of Public Security has proactively monitored public order and security in strategic areas and implemented timely measures to prevent, counter, and thwart any plots or activities by hostile forces.

The people’s security forces are carrying out coordinated professional measures, taking a proactive approach to early and distant threat prevention, with a firm determination to maintain political stability and provide a completely safe and secure environment for the successful organization of the Congress.

QP.jpg
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)
QP2.jpg

Also attending the send-off ceremony were helicopter units from Regiment 916 of Division 371 under the Air Defense-Air Force Service of the Ministry of National Defense.

In recent months, the traffic police have demonstrated a high sense of responsibility, working around the clock to manage and direct traffic to ensure smooth and completely safe routes for delegations attending the Congress.

During the ceremony, a specialized vehicle contingent, including escort motorcycles, operational vehicles, multi-purpose incident response vehicles, and specialized armored vehicles, was deployed for the security forces tasked with receiving and escorting senior delegates, international guests, and visiting heads of state to Vietnam.

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is expected to take place in Hanoi over seven days, from January 19 to 25.

QP1.jpg
QP3.jpg
QP4.jpg
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents flowers to encourage troops at send-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
QP5.jpg
People’s public security forces participate in troop review and vehicle parade. (Photo: SGGP)
QP6.jpg
People’s Public Security Forces
QP7.jpg
Traffic Police Force
QP8.jpg
Special Police Force
QP9.jpg
QP10.jpg
Special Police Force
QP11.jpg
Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue force (Photo: SGGP)
QP12.jpg
The Guard Forces
QP13.jpg
Cavalry units of the Mobile Police Force
QP14.jpg
Traffic police escort convoy
QP15.jpg
The Guard Forces
QP16.jpg
The Guard Forces
QP17.jpg
Specialized armored vehicles of the People’s Public Security Forces
QP18.jpg
QP19.jpg
Helicopters of the Air Defense-Air Force Service
QP20.jpg
QP21.jpg
Mobile Police Force
QP22.jpg
Mobile Police Force
QP23.jpg
Related News
By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

14th National Party Congress 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam send-off ceremony Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu security forces Regiment 916 Division 371 Air Defense-Air Force Service

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn