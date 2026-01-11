Forces on high alert to safeguard 14th National Party Congress

The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense and the Hanoi Police, held a send-off ceremony and briefing on the training results for plans to ensure absolute security and safety for the 14th National Party Congress.

Attending the ceremony on January 10 were Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders from the Ministry of Public Security, specialized units, and the Department of Public Security of Hanoi.

To ensure absolute security for this major political event, the Ministry of Public Security has proactively monitored public order and security in strategic areas and implemented timely measures to prevent, counter, and thwart any plots or activities by hostile forces.

The people’s security forces are carrying out coordinated professional measures, taking a proactive approach to early and distant threat prevention, with a firm determination to maintain political stability and provide a completely safe and secure environment for the successful organization of the Congress.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Also attending the send-off ceremony were helicopter units from Regiment 916 of Division 371 under the Air Defense-Air Force Service of the Ministry of National Defense.

In recent months, the traffic police have demonstrated a high sense of responsibility, working around the clock to manage and direct traffic to ensure smooth and completely safe routes for delegations attending the Congress.

During the ceremony, a specialized vehicle contingent, including escort motorcycles, operational vehicles, multi-purpose incident response vehicles, and specialized armored vehicles, was deployed for the security forces tasked with receiving and escorting senior delegates, international guests, and visiting heads of state to Vietnam.

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is expected to take place in Hanoi over seven days, from January 19 to 25.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents flowers to encourage troops at send-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s public security forces participate in troop review and vehicle parade. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s Public Security Forces

Traffic Police Force

Special Police Force

Special Police Force

Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue force (Photo: SGGP)

The Guard Forces

Cavalry units of the Mobile Police Force

Traffic police escort convoy

The Guard Forces

The Guard Forces

Specialized armored vehicles of the People’s Public Security Forces

Helicopters of the Air Defense-Air Force Service

Mobile Police Force

Mobile Police Force

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh