HCMC leaders meet artists, writers from Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base

The HCMC People’s Committee solemnly hosted a gathering of artists and writers who had once worked in the Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base, on the morning of October 19, at 272 Conference Center (272 Vo Thi Sau Street, Xuan Hoa Ward).

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, present flowers to veteran revolutionary artists participating in the gathering of artists and writers from the Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee; along with representatives of municipal departments, agencies, and artistic associations, and nearly 100 artists and writers who had been active in the former revolutionary base area.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee, present flowers to artists and writers from the Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base.

During the meeting, participants enjoyed performances and works emblematic of the resistance era, recalled shared memories of the past, and exchanged with younger generations of artists — an occasion to honor and preserve the memories of a historic time, regarded as an invaluable part of the nation’s spiritual heritage.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, People’s Artist and Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, with veteran artist-soldiers who once served in the Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base.
Veteran artist-soldiers who once served in the Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base warmly greet and reunite with one another at the gathering.

The Central Office for Southern Vietnam was an agency of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Workers' Party, directly leading the resistance war against the US for national salvation in the South. It consistently viewed the culture and arts created in the liberated zones and base areas across the Southern and South-Central Coast battlefields as a culture of resistance. Artistic units of the time — including music and dance troupes, painters, photographers, filmmakers, journalists, and information teams — contributed immensely to the cause. The base area gathered many distinguished names, such as Tran Huu Trang, Ly Van Sam, Giang Nam, Hoai Vu, Nguyen Van Bong, Anh Duc, Ho Bong, Nguyen Quang Sang, Huynh Phuong Dong, Trang The Hy, and Diep Minh Tuyen, who produced numerous celebrated works that remain hallmarks of Vietnam’s revolutionary arts and literature.

Art performances at the gathering
Poet Tran Thi Thang, poet and literary critic Le Quang Trang, musician Pham Minh Tuan, and artist Hong Cuc (from right to left) take part in an exchange at the gathering.
HCMC leaders pose for a commemorative photo with veteran revolutionary artists at the gathering of artists and writers from the Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base.
