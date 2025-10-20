HCMC leaders meet artists, writers from Central Bureau of Southern Vietnam Base

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee; along with representatives of municipal departments, agencies, and artistic associations, and nearly 100 artists and writers who had been active in the former revolutionary base area.
During the meeting, participants enjoyed performances and works emblematic of the resistance era, recalled shared memories of the past, and exchanged with younger generations of artists — an occasion to honor and preserve the memories of a historic time, regarded as an invaluable part of the nation’s spiritual heritage.
The Central Office for Southern Vietnam was an agency of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Workers' Party, directly leading the resistance war against the US for national salvation in the South. It consistently viewed the culture and arts created in the liberated zones and base areas across the Southern and South-Central Coast battlefields as a culture of resistance. Artistic units of the time — including music and dance troupes, painters, photographers, filmmakers, journalists, and information teams — contributed immensely to the cause. The base area gathered many distinguished names, such as Tran Huu Trang, Ly Van Sam, Giang Nam, Hoai Vu, Nguyen Van Bong, Anh Duc, Ho Bong, Nguyen Quang Sang, Huynh Phuong Dong, Trang The Hy, and Diep Minh Tuyen, who produced numerous celebrated works that remain hallmarks of Vietnam’s revolutionary arts and literature.