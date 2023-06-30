HCMC leaders listen to women's opinions to understand women's aspirations

This morning, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City had a meeting and dialogue with more than 250 officials of the Women's Union (WU) at all levels to listen to their aspirations and opinions.

At the meeting, city leaders listened to recommendations of officials, members and women on issues related to the implementation of the Resolution of the Women's Congresses at all levels for the term 2021-2026 as well as guidelines and policies related to female members of women’s unions.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, leaders of departments and agencies and more than 250 representatives of the Women's Union of Thu Duc City, 21 districts, wards and communes were attending the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting themed ‘Accompanying the Association to effectively implement the key programs and works of the Resolution of the eleventh City Women's Congress in the term 2021-2026’, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said the meeting was organized so that city leaders could listen to women’s opinions; thereby, leaders will better understand aspirations of union officials, members, and women citywide.

According to Chairwoman Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, after more than a year of implementing the resolution of the Congress, women’s associations at all levels have conducted extensive political activities among officials, members and women from all walks of life. Specifically, unions launched the emulation movement ‘Building a Vietnamese Woman in a new era’ and ‘Building a united, humane, dynamic, creative woman in Ho Chi Minh City in happy families’ associated with promoting learning and following Ho Chi Minh's thoughts and teachings amongst each member.

Over the past time, associations at all levels have cooperated with other departments and organizations to implement the program ‘Braces of love’ with many practical and meaningful activities to take care of more than 2,290 orphans whose parents died from the coronavirus.

Moreover, the ‘Godmother’ program, launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union, has so far had 1,611 mothers who agreed to sponsor the above-mentioned orphans. Additionally, unions also launched activities to link businesswomen who shared start-up experiences in the digital economy and spark start-up ideas for women.

In addition, the Association has proposed policies for the sake of female officials, women and children, as well as carry out supervision on tasks related to the legitimate rights and interests of women and children. Unions also focused on developing the network and attracting members by adopting many solutions with the aim of creating an environment for women to develop themselves so that they can contribute more to community work.

However, according to the President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, besides the achievements, the city's women's movement also has some difficulties in terms of mechanisms to implement key programs and works.