HCMC leaders honor Party advisory bodies, hails women’s contribution

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on October 20 held a gathering to mark the Traditional Day of the Party’s advisory and assisting bodies, as well as Vietnamese Women’s Day.

Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (5th, L) and Dang Minh Thong (6th, R) present flowers to congratulate the Party Committee’s advisory and assisting bodies. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting served as an opportunity to reflect on the proud traditions and reaffirm the vital role and significant contributions of the Party’s advisory and assisting bodies throughout the development of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. It was also an occasion to honor and express gratitude for the noble qualities, unwavering dedication, and meaningful contributions of generations of Vietnamese women to the city’s construction and development.

In his congratulatory remarks, on behalf of the Standing Board and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc acknowledged, commended, and highly praised the leadership of the Party Committee’s advisory and assisting bodies, as well as the dedication of Party officials and members. He highlighted their proactive efforts, resilience, and meaningful contributions to the successful organization of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (6th,L) and Dang Minh Thong (R) present flowers to female leaders of the Party Committee’s advisory and assisting bodies. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Dang Minh Thong present flowers to female leaders of the Party Committee’s advisory and assisting bodies. (Photo: SGGP)

He also commended the spirit of responsibility, unity, and determination demonstrated by officials and Party members across the Party’s advisory and assisting sectors, including Party Organization, Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Internal Affairs, Inspection, and the Office of the Party Committee. He emphasized their steadfast adherence to tradition, development of intelligence, and innovation in fulfilling their assigned political duties with excellence.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that in the new phase of development, the Party’s advisory and assisting bodies must continue to uphold the spirit of solidarity and synergy while enhancing the quality of research, advisory work, and policy recommendations. He called for effective implementation of the Party Congress Resolution and the Action Program adopted at the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. These efforts are crucial to building a clean, strong Party organization capable of leading the city to successfully achieve its development goals.

HCMC leaders present flowers to female leaders of the Party Committee’s advisory and assisting bodies. (Photo: SGGP)

Marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Women's Union (October 20, 1930–2025), Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes to female officials, civil servants, and public employees across Ho Chi Minh City, wishing them good health, happiness, and continued success in both their professional and personal lives.

He noted that in recent years, both the Central Government and the city have introduced a range of meaningful policies and initiatives aimed at supporting and encouraging the development of women. The proportion of women participating in the political system has steadily increased, with many entrusted with key leadership roles across various sectors.

He believed that Ho Chi Minh City's female officials will continue to promote tradition and contribute more to the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City. He praised their dual role, not only as professionals but also as the “keepers of the flame” within their families, nurturing happiness and spreading humanistic values throughout the community.

He also called on Party committees, agencies, and units at all levels to provide greater support and opportunities for female officials to grow and thrive. At the same time, he encouraged broader participation alongside women in activities that contribute to the success and meaningful impact of the ongoing “Month of Action for Women” campaign.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh