HCMC leaders commemorate Hung Kings

An incense offering ceremony was held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on April 18 (the tenth day of the third lunar month) to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary ancestors of Vietnam.

Attending the meaningful annual event were Politburo member and HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen; former Politburo member and former Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai; Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen; director of the Vietnam National University – HCMC Vu Hai Quan, along with veteran revolutionaries, former leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, districts and a huge number of people in the city.

The commemoration of Hung Kings which is annually observed on the 10th day of the third lunar month is a day that Vietnamese people no matter where they live turn their hearts to the homeland and express gratitude to the Hung Kings, the founders of the Vietnamese nation. The reign of Hung Kings was an important period in the history of Vietnam, setting up the country's foundation.

The ceremony also included processions, offerings of fruits, Banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), Banh day (white, flat, and round steamed glutinous rice cake), performances of traditional music, and folk games that have been organized at the National Historical and Cultural Park on April 14-19.

The delegation of the city’s leaders also offered incense and flowers to the army commander and excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen said that the people of HCMC always continue to promote the resilient and glorious tradition of their ancestors, and constantly make all efforts in building and developing the city in this new period.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays in Vietnam. The worshipping ritual of the Hung Kings was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

Hung Kings worship ritual has become a significant cultural festival for the Vietnamese people, worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the nation's legendary founders.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh