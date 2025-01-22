HCMC leader visits, extends Lunar New Year wishes to collectives, individuals

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning visited and presented Tet gifts to collectives and individuals.

A delegation of leaders from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning visited and presented Tet gifts to collectives and individuals.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai led the delegation to visit the Southern Border Guard Command, the Southern Naval Command, the medical staff of District 4 Hospital and individuals who are war veterans, orphaned children and the poor.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegation visit, present gifts and extend Tet greetings to officers and soldiers of the Southern Border Guard Command. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Visiting the Southern Border Guard Command, on behalf of the city's leaders and residents, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed sincere gratitude for the contributions of the military unit in ensuring national defense and security in Ho Chi Minh City; and hoped for continuous cooperation and coordination in maintaining public order and national defense in the city in the coming time.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegation visit and extend New Year wishes to the Southern Naval Command. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai also extended New Year wishes for good health and accomplishment of outstanding missions to naval forces and the leaders of the Southern Naval Command; and aspired the close-knit solidarity between Ho Chi Minh City and the Naval Command to grow further .

This morning, the delegates paid a pre-Tet visit to doctors, medical staff and employees at District 4 Hospital. Here, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai spent much time to listen shares from the hospital’s staff and doctors about their achievements in 2024.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegation visit and extend New Year wishes to doctors, medical staff and employees at District 4 Hospital. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the medical staff at District 4 Hospital for their excellent work in caring for the health of the people.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai presents Tet gift to Mr. Nguyen Ba Hang, a 4/4 class wounded soldier. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

After that, they visited Mr. Nguyen Ba Hang, a 4/4 class wounded soldier and veteran affected by Agent Orange.

Chairman Phan Van Mai warmly inquired about the veteran's health and living conditions and expressed deep gratitude for his sacrifices for the country.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai warmly inquires about studies and life of Nguyen Ngoc Minh Tu. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation visited Nguyen Ngoc Minh Tu, a resident of District 4. The child lost mother at a young age and the father is suffering from a severe illness.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai warmly inquired about Tu's studies and life and hoped that Tu would make efforts in studies.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai presents Tet gift to Doan Thi Hoang, a near-poor household in District 4. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

After that, the delegation visited Mrs. Doan Thi Hoang, a near-poor household in District 4.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong