City leaders offer gifts to soldiers, officers of Binh Phuoc Border Guard Post

A working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City paid a pre-Tet visit to the Binh Phuoc Provincial Border Guard Command and the Binh Phuoc Border Guard Station on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of 2025.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong presents gifts to foster children of the Dak O Border Guard Station in Binh Phuoc Province.

On the morning of January 20, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong led a delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited, extended Tet greetings at the Command of the Border Guard and presented gifts to officers, soldiers and foster children of the Dak O Border Guard Station in Binh Phuoc Province.

This is part of the key programs that Ho Chi Minh City leaders focus on, contributing to Binh Phuoc Province's efforts to care for people during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong presents a symbolic check worth VND300 million (US$11,867) to the Binh Phuoc Provincial Border Guard Command to support poor students and foster children of the border guard station.

On this occasion, the delegation presented a symbolic check worth VND300 million (US$11,867) to the Binh Phuoc Provincial Border Guard Command to partly support poor students and foster children of the border guard station; and also gave gifts to the Dak O Border Guard Station, the foster children of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Border Guard, and the soldiers of the Dak O Border Guard Station.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong presents a Tet gift and extends the best wishes for a happy, warm new year to officers and soldiers of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Border Guard Command.

On the morning of January 20, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and the delegation’s members visited and extended Tet greetings to the Party Committee, government, and people of Binh Phuoc Province.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong presents a Tet gift to leaders of Binh Phuoc Province.
The delegates pose a commemorative photo.

At the meeting, he thanked the provincial leaders for their support, enabling the city's units to successfully fulfill their tasks in Binh Phuoc Province, and believed that the province would accomplish missions assigned in the new year, especially in economic development, attracting investment and improving the people's living standards.

The delegation visits and extends Tet greetings to the medical staff, doctors and workers of Nhan Ai Hospital.

In the afternoon on the same day, the delegation visited and extended Tet greetings to the medical staff, doctors and workers of Nhan Ai Hospital under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, located in Phu Van Commune, Bu Gia Map District.

This is a free-of-charge hospital for HIV patients, mental health patients, patients with tuberculosis and ones in all stages of the disease from Ho Chi Minh City.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong

