HCMC leader extends New Year greetings to public security forces

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials led by Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and extended Tet greetings to the municipal police force on January 21.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc pays a pre-Tet visit to the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on January 21. (Photo: SGGP)

During the pre-Tet visits, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the achievements of the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in coordinating with the police units to ensure security, order, and traffic safety in the city, contributing to reducing traffic accidents.

He wished the officers and soldiers of the unit good health, happiness, and good luck in the New Year. He hoped they would continue to collaborate with departments to promote safe driving practices, contributing to developing Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern, and sentimental city.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city also highly appreciated the outstanding achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Investigation Agency (PC01) in fighting and preventing crime over the past time, contributing to protecting the peaceful life of the people and the development of the city.

Additionally, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the efforts and achievements of the Internal Security Division (PA02) over the past time and extended his best wishes to police officers of the PA02 and their families on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on January 21. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits the Ho Chi Minh City Police Investigation Agency (PC01). (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends his best wishes to police officers of the Internal Security Division (PA02). (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers Tet gifts to the Internal Security Division (PA02). (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh