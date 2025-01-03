HCMC leader offers condolences on death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung on January 3 visited the U.S. Consulate General in the city and wrote a condolence book in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung writes in the condolence book for the late President Jimmy Carter. at the U.S. Consulate General in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung wrote in the condolence book that on behalf of the Party, Government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, he would like to offer his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the people of the U.S. and the family of the late President Jimmy Carter. President Jimmy Carter played a crucial role in addressing the consequences of the Vietnam War and paving the way for the normalization of relations between Vietnam and the United States. He made pioneering decisions, such as announcing the lifting of the ban on travel to Vietnam in March 1977, demonstrating goodwill and a vision for a new phase in bilateral relations. His efforts not only helped heal the wounds of war but also created a solid foundation for the two countries to build a long-term partnership based on the spirit of peace and cooperation.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung (L) expresses his condolences to the acting U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Mrs. Anne Benjaminson. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also expressed his condolences to the acting U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Mrs. Anne Benjaminson.

Mr. Jimmy Carter served as the 39th president of the United States and dedicated his life to serving this country and promoting peace, democracy, and human rights after he left the presidency. He passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia, on December 29, at the age of 100.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh