HCMC leader extends Vesak greetings to Hoi Khanh Buddhist Temple

On May 30, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh visited and extended greetings to Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong at Hoi Khanh Buddhist Temple in Thu Dau Mot Ward.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh visits Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong at Hoi Khanh Buddhist Temple in Thu Dau Mot Ward on May 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The visits were organized on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday.

The delegation extended congratulations to Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council and Head of the Central Legal Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and Adviser to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh extended his best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong, as well as to the monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers, for a peaceful, united, diligent, and joyful Vesak season.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Van Minh affirmed that the city consistently respects and facilitates the exercise of the right to freedom of belief and religion in accordance with the law. He also acknowledged and highly appreciated the positive contributions made by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in general, and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, to social welfare activities, improving people's living conditions, strengthening the great national unity bloc, and promoting local socio-economic development.

He also commended Hoi Khanh Pagoda for its coordination with local authorities in launching the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in early May 2026. According to him, the initiative is of practical significance, helping to promote the cultural, moral, and ideological values of President Ho Chi Minh, while serving as a venue for cultural activities and traditional education, fostering harmony between religious and social life, and further strengthening the great national unity bloc.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh expressed his hope that monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers would continue to uphold the tradition of serving both the nation and the people, while accompanying the city in social welfare activities, cultural development, and efforts to build an increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate locality.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong said that the Grand Vesak Celebration for Buddhist Calendar 2570 in the Binh Duong area had been solemnly held at Hoi An Pagoda on the evening of May 29. He noted that 2026 is also a particularly significant year for the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), as it marks the 45th anniversary of the Sangha’s establishment, the organization of Buddhist congresses at various levels, and preparations for the 10th National Buddhist Congress.

Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong expressed his sincere appreciation for the attention and support of HCMC leaders. He affirmed that the Sangha would continue to encourage monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to uphold the patriotic tradition, lead exemplary religious and civic lives, and actively participate in social welfare activities, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the great national unity bloc and the city’s development.

By Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh