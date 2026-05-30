The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has requested communes, wards, special administrative zones and irrigation service providers to take proactive measures against the risk of water shortages.

Ho Chi Minh City proactively responds to risk of water shortages. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has recently issued a document to communes, wards, special administrative zones, and irrigation service operators, requesting them to proactively respond to the risk of water shortages resulting from increased hydropower generation, amid efforts to ensure energy security during the 2026 dry season.

Under the document, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has instructed Ho Chi Minh City Irrigation Management Company Ltd and the Ho Chi Minh City Irrigation Works Management and Operation Center to strengthen monitoring of upstream water inflows in order to promptly update and adjust plans for water extraction and utilization to meet domestic and production needs across the city.

The agencies were also requested to expedite the preparation and revision of reservoir operation procedures and submit them to competent authorities for appraisal and approval in accordance with regulations. This will provide a basis for the safe operation of water reservoirs, ensuring the safety of hydraulic structures and downstream areas, while meeting irrigation, domestic water supply, and other water-use demands in line with actual conditions and serving the city’s socio-economic development.

In addition, the above-mentioned units are required to upgrade and repair water diversion and supply infrastructure to enhance flexibility and proactiveness in water intake operations based on forecasted changes in water availability.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has also requested the People's Committees of communes, wards, and special administrative zones responsible for irrigation facilities, reservoirs, and dams to closely monitor weather and hydrometeorological conditions in order to ensure the effective management and operation of locally managed irrigation works.

Local authorities are required to carry out regular maintenance and repairs of irrigation infrastructure and reservoirs under their management to support agricultural production and ensure the safety of hydraulic structures. At the same time, they are tasked with promoting public awareness and encouraging the adoption of water-saving irrigation measures during the final stage of the winter-spring crop and in preparation for the summer-autumn crop.

In addition, localities are encouraged to maximize the use of natural water resources from rivers, streams, small waterways, and natural ponds and lakes within their jurisdictions to help mitigate the risk of water shortages.

The People's Committees of communes, wards, and special zones are required to closely coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Irrigation Management Company Ltd. and the Ho Chi Minh City Irrigation Works Management and Operation Center in implementing water supply plans. Such coordination will help ensure the timely updating and adjustment of irrigation schedules and agricultural production plans in line with actual water availability across localities.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh