HCMC launches 2025 “Action Month for Women” campaign

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union officially launched the third “Action Month for Women” campaign for 2025 in Dat Do Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on October 4.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Women's Union, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc hands over the 'City of Blossoms' project to Dat Do Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Women's Union, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, emphasized that the “Action Month for Women” will focus on raising awareness and promoting the Party’s directives and the State’s policies and laws related to women and gender equality.

The campaign also aims to mobilize resources to support women and children in difficult circumstances; assist women in entrepreneurship, economic development, access to science and technology, and digital transformation; and pay visits to policy beneficiary families, vulnerable women, and migrant workers.

In addition, the initiative will feature movements aligned with national campaigns such as “Building Families with Five Nos and Three Cleans” and “Fostering the Image of Ho Chi Minh City Women as Compassionate, Dynamic, Creative, and Capable.” A series of emulation movements will also be launched to celebrate Party congresses at all levels and major national holidays.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Women’s Union chapters across the city, along with their members, will simultaneously launch the “City of a Thousand Blossoms” movement, featuring 169 green projects and flower gardens established in schools, communities, and households. The initiative aims to contribute to building a civilized, green, clean, and beautiful city while fostering community cohesion.

Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc called on the Women’s Unions at all levels to promote a proactive and creative spirit by organizing numerous practical activities tailored to the specific circumstances of each locality and unit. The focus should be on caring for and supporting women and children in difficult situations, thereby contributing to the effective implementation of social welfare policies and the building of happy, progressive families.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Women's Union, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, urged the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union to take the lead in coordinating with local Party committees to steer women’s movement activities from being merely well-intentioned to achieving clear, measurable, and verifiable outcomes. He emphasized that the results should not only be perceived but must tangibly impact the material and spiritual lives of society at every community, family, and individual level.

He emphasized the vital role of women’s participation across all sectors of work and social life. He affirmed that collective action requires the involvement of Party committees, Party organizations, government authorities, and the entire political system. Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued the directive "Action Month for Women," which underscores the role, responsibility, functions, and authority of Party committees and organizations to comprehensively lead and guide government administration, supporting and facilitating the Women’s Union in carrying out its duties.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the coordination mechanism, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc stressed the need for diverse, deeply integrated, and meaningful approaches that foster collective social engagement, unity, and shared responsibility. He emphasized that the Women’s Union should actively participate in common causes and shared benefits, with women and children being the primary beneficiaries of the program.

Accordingly, he called on the business community, religious organizations, intellectuals, and people from all walks of life to support and create favorable conditions for women to remain the pillars of their families. This will enhance women’s participation in social activities, improve children’s access to benefits from the Vietnam Women’s Union, ensure greater care for vulnerable groups, and encourage women’s progress, development, and contributions to society.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Women's Union, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc take part in a tree-planting activity at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In all activities under the “Action Month for Women” campaign, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc called on the Women’s Union to continue refining and concretizing the “Three Easies”: all tasks must be easy to understand, easy to remember, and easy to do; the “Three Clears”: clear objectives, clear responsibilities, and clear deadlines; and the “Three Measurements”: measurable inputs, measurable outputs, and measurable impacts, especially positive impacts during implementation. He also emphasized the “Three Proximities”: each activity must be close to the people, close to the grassroots, and close to the digital space; the “Four Nos”: no formalism, no avoidance, no shirking responsibility, and no exceeding authority; and the “Five Musts”: must listen, must engage in dialogue, must set an example, must take responsibility, and must report results.

He expressed confidence that the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Women’s Union will fulfill its mission as a key pillar in implementing the “Action Month for Women” campaign and union activities, contributing to making Ho Chi Minh City a livable city where every woman and child is safe, equal, happy, and able to thrive.

Essential livelihood tools are presented to disadvantaged women. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Women's Union, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc offers scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Action Month for Women” in 2025 represents a widespread political and social movement among cadres, members, and women, serving as a meaningful celebration of several key events, such as the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, and the Women’s Congresses at all levels for the 2025–2030 term. It also commemorates the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Women’s Union and the 15th anniversary of Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union awarded 15 scholarships to students and delivered 22 livelihoods and 343 health insurance cards to female union members facing difficult circumstances, alongside other social welfare activities, with a total funding of nearly VND1 billion (US$38,000).

In response to the “Action Month for Women,” the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, in collaboration with religious organizations, held the “Nuns’ Charity and Social Work Festival” at the Social Protection and Elderly Care Center in An Thanh Hamlet, Long Dien Commune. The event featured gift presentations and the provision of nutritious meals for elderly individuals living alone.

By Thai Phuong, Duc Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh