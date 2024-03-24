HCMC, Lao Youth Unions sign MoU on friendship establishment, cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCMC and the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on friendship establishment and cooperation on March 23.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCMC and the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) have a working session in the city on March 23. (Photo: SGGP)

The signing ceremony with the participation of the delegations of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union of Attapeu and Champasack provinces is part of the HCMC’s fourth Youth Fest 2024 which takes place at the municipal Youth’s Cultural House from March 22 to March 24.

The event aims to mark the 62nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos (September 5, 1962 – 2024) and strengthen the relationship and friendship between the youth and people of the two countries.

Permanent deputy secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai attends the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The two sides had discussions about coordination and cooperation activities on international youth work in the coming time, international volunteer activities, sharing information and experiences in organizing youth programs associated with political tasks, and typical programs of students and youth in HCMC.

Under the cooperation agreement, the Youth Unions of the two sides will get their respective turns to organize annual exchanges between adolescent delegations of Vietnam and Laos, the Festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, an international youth forum in HCMC, training classes on youth work skills for the youth union officials of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union of Vientiane in the city.

The fourth Youth Fest 2024 is organized in response to the 2024 Youth Month, aiming at celebrating the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2024).

The festival includes a wide range of activities, such as an exhibition on ASEAN cultural space featuring display booths of Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan; a launch of the Startup Wheel 2024 competition, a workshop under the theme "Gen Z-Gen AI: Convergence or Replacement”, a discussion on youth connectivity and startup, a program providing digital transformation knowledge, screening the movie 'Dao, Pho va Piano' (Peach Blossoms, Pho and Piano), and more.

On this occasion, the HCMC’s sponsorship for talented youth held an award ceremony to honor 10 young talents of the city in 2023. The event honored dynamic young talents who are eager to learn and grow in their careers in various fields of science, technology, arts, and sports and exemplary students with excellent academic performance, contributing to the development of the city and country.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh