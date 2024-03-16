HCMC ready for warming up 4th Youth Fest 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union in collaboration with Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnamese Student Association Ho Chi Minh City this morning hosted the press conference on Youth Fest 2024.

Delegates pose a photo at the press conference.

The fourth Youth Fest 2024 is a cultural event for youngsters in Ho Chi Minh City which will be organized in Youth Month aiming at celebrating the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2024) and activities to celebrate the big festivals of the country.

This is the first time that the Youth Fest was recognized as a big festival of Ho Chi Minh City following the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on approving the Youth Fest project for the period of 2024 – 2027.

At the conference, the organizing board informed that the Youth Fest 2024 will gather around 50,000 turns of participants, comprising Youth Union members in Ho Chi Minh City, youngsters and people living, and working in the city.

There will be consistent activities during the three-day event, including cultural, art space; technology space; sports space, social practice skills improvement and start-up spaces.

Notably, there shall be spaces for “Light route”, “Young culture and international exchange”; “Cuisine culture”, “Tech bus”, “Start-ups of youngsters” events and so on.

Particularly, the organizing board will expand international space and international volunteering, welcome three foreign countries and five international Youth Union members to visit and exchange.

The opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on March 22. The exchange program with music bands and street arts programs to respond to “Earth Hour” shall be hosted at 6 p.m. on March 23 and the closing ceremony and Art Program themed “New Generation – Adaptation – Connection and Sharing” will be organized at 6 p.m. on March 24.

The Youth Fest will take place inside the Youth Cultural House from March 22 to March 24.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong