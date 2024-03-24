HCMC honors ten young talents in 2023

The HCMC’s sponsorship for talented youth on March 23 held an award ceremony to honor 10 young talents of the city in 2023.

HCMC's ten young talents in 2023 are honored on March 23. (Photo: SGGP)

The event as part of the 2024 Youth Festival honored dynamic young talents who are eager to learn and grow in their careers in various fields of science, technology, arts, and sports and exemplary students with excellent academic performance, contributing to the development of the city and country.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Student Association of the city, Tran Thu Ha said that the HCMC’s sponsorship for talented youth has contributed to discovering, gathering, nurturing, and promoting hundreds of young talents who have excellent achievements in competitions, awards at the city, national, and international levels and significant contributions to the community and society for over 31 years.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Student Association of the city, Tran Thu Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Young talents of the city in 2023 participate in an exchange at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ten young talents in 2023 of the city include Le Nam Long, a 7th grader of the Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School for the Gifted; Do Thi Thanh Binh, a student of the Le Ngoc Han Primary School; Le Minh Duc, a student of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted; Vo Khac Trieu, Vu Quoc Lam, Nguyen Quoc Trung, and Doan Chau Thanh Vinh, students of the University of Science- Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); Ha Quy Tan, a postgraduate of the University of Polytechnic - Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); Dang Gia Thinh, a student of the VinSchool and HCMC Conservatory of Music; and badminton player Vu Thi Anh Thu of Phu Tho Indoor Sport Stadium.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh