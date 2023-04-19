HCMC kicks off traditional New Year festival of Laos- Bunpimay

Ho Chi Minh City this morning celebrated the traditional New Year festival- Bunpimay for Lao students, who are studying and living in the city.

Accordingly, the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City collaborated with Nguyen Tat Thanh University in HCMC to organize the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations Ho Xuan Lam said that 752 Lao students are studying at academies and universities in the city.

During the passing time, Ho Chi Minh City has always been concerned about and facilitated the Lao students, helping them acquire a lot of knowledge and skills and have opportunities to exchange and learn about the history of Vietnam - Laos relations, thereby contributing to tightening the traditional solidarity and friendly relations between the two nations.

Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay highly appreciated the sentiments of residents towards Laotians.

On the occasion of the Lao people's Bunpimay traditional New Year festival, on behalf of the Consulate General of Laos, Mr. Phimpha Keomixay sent sincere thankfulness and best wishes for health and happiness to the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City.